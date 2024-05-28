TORONTO — We’re a little over a week away from the 2024 regular season and there’s so much to look forward to.

From a Grey Cup rematch to start things off all the way to heated rivalries that could decide post-season fates, there are no shortage of intriguing games in the upcoming season for football fans of all kinds and sizes.

CFL.ca brings you the 10 most anticipated matchups of 2024 in chronological order.

1. Montreal at Winnipeg – Thursday, June 6, 8:30 p.m. ET – Week 1 (Buy Tickets)

Why not a rematch of last year’s Grey Cup, this time in Winnipeg. The Blue Bombers will surely want to erase the bad taste of losing the final game of 2023 with a win against the current champions to kickoff 2024, while Cody Fajardo and the Als look to show everyone why they were the last team standing in 2023.

2. BC at Winnipeg – Friday, June 21, 8:30 p.m. ET – Week 3 (Buy Tickets)

A rematch of the last two Western Finals that could have major standings implications come the end of the regular season? Sign us up. Bonus points for Vernon Adams Jr. and Zach Collaros airing it out with Brady Oliveira with William Stanback trying to outrun each other.

3. Edmonton at Toronto – Saturday, June 22, 7:00 p.m. ET – Week 3 (Buy Tickets)

Call it homecoming. McLeod Bethel-Thompson leads a group of several former Argonauts (including Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Javon Leake and Boris Bede) into BMO Field as the Elks battle the Argonauts. On the other sideline Jake Ceresna went the opposite direction and will surely be looking to find his way into Bethel-Thompson’s backfield.

4. Montreal at Toronto – Friday, June 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – Week 4 (Buy Tickets)

Another playoff rematch with the Argonauts looking to forget the outcome of their last battle against the Alouettes. Toronto lost in convincing fashion to Montreal in the Eastern Final in 2023 and could be looking to set things right when the current champions come back to town. It’s also a matchup between the last two Grey Cup champions who have been the class of the East over the past two seasons.

5. Toronto at Saskatchewan – Thursday, July 4, 9:00 p.m. ET – Week 5 (Buy Tickets)

A trend you have probably seen here is that of familiar faces being reunited. This one features former Argonauts defensive coordinator and now Roughriders head coach Corey Mace battling his former team. Mace wasn’t the only one to wear the Double Blue in 2023, with thundering running back AJ Ouellette now taking handoffs from Trevor Harris and bursting through in Green and White against his former team.

6. Ottawa at BC – Saturday, August 31, 7:00 p.m. ET – Week 13 (Buy Tickets)

Lions and REDBLACKS open up OK Tire Labour Day Weekend with an exciting matchup at the Royal Athletic Park in Victoria, B.C. Dominique Rhymes returns to BC as a REDBLACK to face his former team in the first ever Touchdown Pacific.

7. Toronto at Hamilton – Monday, September 2, 2:30 p.m. ET – Week 13 (Buy Tickets)

A Labour Day Classic that delivers year after year is especially intriguing in 2024 after several players swapped jerseys between Argonauts and Tiger-Cats. Jamal Peters, Brandon Barlow and Dewayne Hendrix headed down the QEW to Hamilton while Tunde Adeleke and Fraser Sopik took the opposite route to Toronto. Scott Milanovich’s squad will also be looking to show they belong in the conversation for a division title with an important matchup a little over halfway through the season.

8. Saskatchewan at Winnipeg – Saturday, September 7, 4:00 p.m. ET – Week 14 (Buy Tickets)

Choose any of the two games between these teams during OK Tire Labour Day Weekend and the following week and you’ll have as exciting of a football match as they come. The Riders won last year’s Labour Day Classic while dropping the rematch in Winnipeg, but a new-look Saskatchewan squad will attempt to stop the Bombers dominance over the West. Look for offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to have this one circled on his calendar as well.

9. Ottawa at Montreal – Monday, October 14, 1:00 p.m. ET – Week 19 (Buy Tickets)

Thanksgiving and football is a tale as old as Romeo and Juliet. Who doesn’t want to enjoy a good meal with family and friends while watching a football game? Ottawa was also a must watch in 2023 after playing more close games than anyone else and will have several new faces looking to get the team back to the post-season.

10. Calgary at Saskatchewan – Saturday, October 26, 7:00 p.m. ET – Week 21 (Buy Tickets)

The Stampeders had a triumphant end of the regular season in 2023 by knocking out exactly the Riders with wins over Saskatchewan in Week 19 and BC in Week 20. What if this time it all comes down to a Week 21 winner-takes-all bout between these two rivals at Mosaic Stadium? Can’t get any better than this.