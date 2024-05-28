Argos sign special teams ace Janarion Grant

TORONTO — The Boatmen have added a new weapon to their arsenal.

The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday they have signed special teams ace Janarion Grant.

Grant, 30, spent the last four seasons in Winnipeg where he was named a CFL All-Star in 2022 and won two Grey Cups with the Bombers (2019 and 2021).

RELATED

» Argos ink American quarterback John Matocha

» Sign up and watch games on CFL+

» Where to watch 2024 CFL preseason games

» Get Your Seat: Buy 2024 tickets here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The five-foot-10, 173-pound returner played just eight games in 2023 due to injury but still racked up 472 punt return yards (13.1 average) including a 92-yard touchdown to go along with 427 kick return yards. Grant led the CFL in 2022 in punt return yards with 817 (13-yard average) while taking two back for touchdowns. The Florida native would also notch 782 kick return yards in 2022, with one touchdown.

Grant famously took a punt return 102 yards to the house during the 2022 Grey Cup, an eventual loss to his new team. The Rutgers product has recorded seven punt return touchdowns and one kick return touchdown in 41 career regular season games. Grant played two games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 before a short stint in Hamilton in 2019 led him to Winnipeg.

The Argos lost Most Outstanding Special Teams player Javon Leake in the off-season after he signed in Edmonton.

The Argonauts also announced they have re-added American offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal and released American wide receiver Xavier Malone and American defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. National offensive lineman Edouard Paradis has been moved to the retired list.