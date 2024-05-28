K Michael Domagala among REDBLACKS releases; team signs two

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday that they had released National kicker Michael Domagala, along with four other players.

The team also parted ways with defensive linemen Jermaine McDaniel and Jamare Edwards, receiver Dillon Stoner and defensive back Kalon Gervin. All four are Americans.

Domagala, 28, joined the REDBLACKS last September after kicker Lewis Ward was injured and lost for the season. The St. Catherines, Ont. product made 8-9 field goals in 2023 and the team had extended him with a one-year contract in the off-season. He made his lone field goal attempt this past weekend (a 27-yarder) in the REDBLACKS’ preseason debut and punted eight times for an average of 44.9 yards.

The team has also signed American defensive lineman Gerald Willis III and American defensive back Tywan Francis.

Willis (six-foot-two, 300 pounds) suited up for the XFL’s Orlando Guardians last season and accrued eight solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles, and two sacks in 10 games, four of which he started. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2019, making his NFL debut as a member of the Miami Dolphins that same season, and also going on to spend time with the Green Bay Packers. Willis is the younger brother of New York Giants All-Pro safety Landon Collins.

Francis (five-foot-11, 195 pounds) appeared in 11 games for Temple during the 2023 season; racking up 58 solo tackles, 20 assisted tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions and seven pass breakups. He played 36 games from 2018 to 2021 with Colorado State, where he recorded a total of 89 solo tackles, 55 assisted tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

The REDBLACKS host the Montreal Alouettes on Friday at 7 p.m. to close out their preseason.