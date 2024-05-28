Follow CFL

Lions add d-lineman Demetrius Taylor

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that they have signed American defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor.

Taylor (six-foot-one, 295 pounds) spent the majority of 2022 on the Detroit Lions’ practice roster after signing as a non-drafted free agent that April. The Miami, Fla. native was waived by the team in May 2023.

In 65 games at Appalachian State from 2017-2021, Taylor recorded 137 total tackles (67 solo, 70 assisted), 46 tackles for a loss, 26.5 sacks, 10 knockdowns, a pair of fumble recoveries and one interception.

The big lineman earned first team All-Sun Belt honours in each of his final three seasons with the Mountaineers.

The Lions wrap up their preseason schedule on Friday when they host the Edmonton Elks.

