Checking Down: Hergy Mayala impressing at Elks camp

TORONTO — The regular season is in sight and that means there’s very little time for roster adjustments around the league.

With only one more slate of preseason games left, there will be a lot at stake on Friday for players looking to make their case for a spot on the roster.

CFL.ca is checking down with news and notes from the last week of preseason.

BC LIONS

– The BC Lions announced on Monday they have released eight players after their preseason matchup with the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Among the cuts were former Winnipeg Blue Bomber quarterback Dakota Prukop and 2023 starting running back Taquan Mizzell (CFL.ca).

– The Lions had the best receiving corps in the CFL last season, but lost some key pass-catchers this off-season. What will the group look like in 2024 after the departures of Dominique Rhymes and Lucky Whitehead? (TSN.ca).

– BC announced Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson will perform on Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place for Concert Kickoff on Saturday, June 15 when the team battles the Calgary Stampeders (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Stampeders’ receiver Malik Henry is out for the season after suffering an injury in practice on Tuesday (Daniel Austin, Calgary Herald).

– Natasha Staniszewski checks in with linebackers coach Bob Slowik for a breakdown on his position group during training camp (Stampeders.com).

– The Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Jacques Bristol and released American defensive back Carlins Platel, the team announced on Monday (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– Wide receiver Hergy Mayala was a late addition to the Elks roster but has quickly impressed everyone at training camp, writes Michael Arcuri (GoElks.com).

– Check out the highlights from the Elks preseason matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders (GoElks.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Quarterbacks Shea Patterson and Mason Fine are battling for the backup pivot spot behind Trevor Harris, writes Taylor Shire (Regina Leader-Post).

– The Roughriders have a good ‘problem’ at receiver with several talented players battling for a spot, writes Britton Gray (980CJME).

– Lake Korte-Moore had a special day on Saturday after attending his graduation at the University of British Columbia only hours before flying to Edmonton to face the Elks in preseason (Ron Vanstone, Riderville.com).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Wide receiver Kenny Lawler is looking to break records and establish himself as the best pass-catcher in the CFL, writes Jeff Hamilton (Winnipeg Free Press).

– Quarterback Zach Collaros said that every year the sense of urgency picks up, but remains excited for another season as the starting pivot for the Blue Bombers, writes Paul Friesen (Winnipeg Sun).

– BlueBombers.com’s Ed Tait brings his quick hits from Winnipeg’s training camp, including an update on the offensive line (BlueBombers.com).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Will veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell lead the Tiger-Cats back to the post-season? CFL insiders Farhan Lalji and Dave Naylor answer the ‘One Burning Question’ for Hamilton in 2024 (TSN.ca).

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American receiver Steven Dunbar Jr., the team announced on Wednesday. Dunbar Jr. returns to Hamilton after spending 2023 with the Edmonton Elks (CFL.ca).

– The Tiger-Cats showed off an intriguing no-huddle offence in their preseason matchup against the REDBLACKS on Saturday, writes Scott Radley (The Hamilton Spectator).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday they have signed special teams ace Janarion Grant (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s One Question series shifts to the Argonauts, who are trying to put their shortcomings of 2023 behind them (CFL.ca).

– Toronto announced on Monday the signing of American quarterback John Matocha (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– Is Dru Brown ready to be a starting quarterback? TSN’s Farhan Lalji thinks there’s reason to be optimistic at the quarterback position for the REDBLACKS in 2024 (TSN.ca).

– REDBLACKS defensive back Lucas Cormier added 20 pounds in the off-season and is growing in his role as a leader in Ottawa, writes Don Brennan (Ottawa Citizen).

– Ottawa announced on Tuesday that they had released National kicker Michael Domagala, along with four other players (CFL.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The current champions have a strong competition at wide receiver that should come down to the wire, making it hard for players like Charleston Rambo or Ramaud Chiaokhia-Bowman to crack the 45-man roster, writes Herb Zurkowsky (Montreal Gazette).

– Special teams ace James Letcher Jr. has taken over the returner position and is ready to have an All-Star season, writes Joey Alfieri (MontrealAlouettes.com).

– Émilie Pfeiffer-Badoux is eagerly learning with the Montreal Alouettes in training camp as part of the Women in Football Program presented by KPMG LLC (CFL.ca).