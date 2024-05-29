Stampeders’ receiver Malik Henry placed on 6-game injured list

CALGARY — Wide receiver Malik Henry will be out to start the season for the Calgary Stampeders.

The Stamps announced on Wednesday they have placed Henry on the six-game injured list.

RELATED

» QB Tracker: Breaking down preseason playing time

» Sign up and watch games on CFL+

» Where to watch 2024 CFL preseason games

» Get Your Seat: Buy 2024 tickets here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The 27-year-old missed most of 2023 with a non-contact Achilles injury, appearing in only three games with 228 receiving yards and a major. Henry had a breakout season in 2022 when he tallied 1,023 receiving yards in 2022, along with eight touchdowns. The Stamps signed him to a three-year contract extension after that season.

Calgary also announced they have signed National receiver Colton Hunchak and released National offensive lineman Alexandre Marcoux.

Finally, the team announced that National receiver Maxim Malenfant was placed on retirement list.