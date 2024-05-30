Depth Charts: Adams Jr. starts as Lions host Elks in preseason action

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Edmonton Elks have released their depth charts ahead of their preseason meeting at BC Place on Friday night.

Edmonton will be without many of their projected starters on either side of the ball on Friday night, with Jarret Doege getting the start at quarterback for the team’s final preseason contest. Also of note among the starting receivers are Dillon Mitchell, who played in all 18 regular season games last year, and 2022 CFL Draft pick Gavin Cobb.

The Lions are in a different boat, with many of their projected Week 1 offensive and defensive starters suiting up on Friday. Vernon Adams Jr. will start at quarterback along with running back William Stanback, making his Lions debut, and receivers Alexander Hollins, Jevon Cottoy and Justin McInnis. Adrian Greene will start at safety along side T.J. Lee and Marcus Sayles in the secondary. Ben Hladik and Josh Woods will anchor the linebacking group, while Christian Covington will make his 2024 debut as well on the defensive line.

