Depth Charts: Begelton starts as Stamps face Bombers in preseason

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers finish their preseason slate with a matchup at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Friday, May 31 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Stampeders will feature most of their projected starters on offence to begin the game, including pivot Jake Maier, receivers Reggie Begelton, Marken Michel, Clark Barnes and Jalen Philpot. On defence, Micah Awe, Cameron Judge and Mike Rose won’t suit up, but newcomer Demerio Houston starts once again after getting the nod last week against the BC Lions.

Winnipeg meanwhile won’t have most its projected starters on both sides of the ball suiting up, including quarterback Zach Collaros and running back Brady Oliveira. The Blue Bombers will give an opportunity to young players like receiver Kevens Clercius and fullback Michael Chris-Ike, two 2024 CFL Draft selections, to showcase their talents.

