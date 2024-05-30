Depth Charts: Dukes starts under centre as Argonauts host Ticats in preseason

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts close out their preseason schedule by hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Alumni Stadium in Guelph on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Argos will play most of their projected starters to open the game, including pivot Cameron Dukes, receivers DaVaris Daniels, Damonte Coxie, Rasheed Bailey and Dejon Brissett. Running back Ka’Deem Carey gets the start at tailback while Shawn Oakman, Jake Ceresna, Folarin Orimolade and Wynton McManis all start on the defensive side of the ball.

Hamilton will start the game with backup quarterback Taylor Powell taking the first snaps. Star receiver Tim White will dress but is listed as a backup while starting running back James Butler and off-season acquisition defensive back Jamal Peters won’t dress up.

