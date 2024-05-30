Depth Charts: REDBLACKS size up starters in preseason finale

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes will wrap up their respective preseasons on Friday night.

The REDBLACKS will use Friday’s game to take a good look at what should be their starting lineup. Quarterback Dru Brown gets the start and will be surrounded by the likes of slotback Dominique Rhymes, wide receivers Jaelon Acklin and Justin Hardy and an offensive line anchored by tackles Drew Desjarlais and Zack Pelehos. On the defensive side of the ball, Alonzo Mauldin IV, Cleyon Laing, Mike Wakefield and Bryce Carter make up the starting defensive line. SAM linebacker Adarius Pickett will make his debut at TD Place in front of REDBLACKS fans, after signing as a free agent over the winter.

The Als will take the opposite approach with their second and final preseason game, starting almost entirely young players and evaluating depth pieces, while resting their veterans ahead of their season-opener on June 6 in Winnipeg. Quarterback Cody Fajardo won’t suit up at all. At running back, Sean Thomas Erlington, Jeshrun Antwi and Walter Fletcher will not play. Stevie Scott III and rookie National Michael Herzog will be the two running backs on the roster.

Defensive back Maxym Lavallee is in his second Alouettes’ training camp and wants to use Friday’s game as a means to work his way onto the roster behind All-Star Marc-Antoine Dequoy. A pair of 2024 CFL Draft picks, in first-rounder Geoffrey Cantin-Arku and third-round pick Arthur Hamlin, will start at middle linebacker and safety, respectively.

Canadian fans can tune into TSN/RDS at 7 p.m. ET to catch the game. American and international viewers can watch the game on CFL+.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS DEPTH CHART