Helping Hands: Receivers set to shine in CFL Fantasy

Fantasy production is abundant at receiver, with each team sporting at least one pass catcher capable of carrying a fantasy roster weekly.

Fantasy owners know the likes of Dalton Schoen, Tim White, Alexander Hollins, Reggie Begelton, Eugene Lewis and a healthy Keon Hatcher will be used heavily during the season. So rather than include them in our look at the position, let’s focus on the under-the-radar and potential breakout artists that will emerge between now and November.

RELATED

» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now

» Set Your Roster: 5 reasons to play CFL Fantasy

» Top Gun: Who’ll be the top CFL Fantasy arms of 2024?

» You’re Grounded: Top ’24 CFL Fantasy running backs

» Sign up and play World Vision Canada’s CFL Team Picker

» Answer 10 questions about the 2024 season with CFL Preseason Futures!

» 111th Grey Cup Premium Experiences packages available now

Better days are ahead

Dillon Mitchell, Edmonton: Pivot problems in Edmonton led to Mitchell finishing with fewer receiving yards (532) in 18 games last season than he had (637) in nine games in 2022. The addition of McLeod Bethel-Thompson will be a boon for Mitchell, who had a single 100-yard outing last year. Having one of the league’s best deep ball passers in Bethel-Thompson should lead to Mitchell and fellow wideout Eugene Lewis cracking 1,000 receiving yards.

Jaelon Acklin, Ottawa: On the surface, Acklin’s 67 receptions for 892 yards in 2023 constituted a rather good season. In reality, Acklin rarely looked like the All-Star he was in 2022, as he had only one game of 100 receiving yards and visited the end zone once. Like Mitchell mentioned above, Acklin’s numbers suffered due to inconsistent play at pivot. That should change now that newcomer Dru Brown is set to lead the REDBLACKS’ offence, so look for Acklin to look more like the 2022 version of himself; a career year is also a strong possibility.

The grass is greener on the other side

Luther Hakunavanhu, Hamilton: The six-foot-four, 210-pounder has shown flashes of potential during his first three years with Calgary before signing with the Tiger-Cats over the winter. His familiarity with Bo Levi Mitchell, his pivot during the first two seasons of his career, will have Hakunavanhu force his way into competing with holdover Kiondre Smith for targets that All-Star Tim White won’t reel in.

Their time is now

Tyson Philpot, Montreal: The Grey Cup hero began his road to stardom last season in Week 15 when he pulled in nine passes for 105 yards and a major on 11 targets. Philpot found the end zone in his last four regular season games and had three games of at least 87 receiving yards in his last five outings. With Austin Mack now with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, count on Philpot to take a significant role in the Montreal passing game.

Jalen Philpot, Calgary: Let’s keep it in the family and talk about the other Philpot, whose 2023 ended before it started. Jalen Philpot suffered a complete hamstring tear before the start of training camp in an omen that ravaged the Stamps’ receiving corps throughout the season. He started this training camp late, yet it shouldn’t take long for the fifth overall pick of the 2022 CFL Draft to assert himself in a Calgary passing attack that will thrive now that pivot Jake Maier will have him and Clark Barnes back in the lineup, after the unfortunate news that Malik Henry has been lost for the 2024 season.

Tyler Snead, Montreal: Like Tyson Philpot, Snead will benefit from the departure of Austin Mack. Snead was second on the team with 788 receiving yards last season and is a strong bet to record his first 1,000-yard campaign. Do not be shocked if Snead ends up doubling his 2023 total of five majors.

Jerreth Sterns, Saskatchewan: Sterns debuted by catching all seven of his targets for 71 yards against the REDBLACKS in Week 9 before becoming more involved in the offence later in the season. Twenty-seven of his 59 targets came in his last four games and while the Roughriders’ receiving room is stacked, Sterns will find a way to get open. He should see considerable improvement from the 44-449-1 stat line he generated in 2023.

Dejon Brissett, Toronto: The trade of Kurleigh Gittens Jr. to Edmonton opens the door for Brissett to have a larger role after he caught 38 passes for 594 yards and five majors last season. Damonte Coxie and DaVaris Daniels are the Argos’ top two options, but Brissett should be in line for career-best numbers.

Here’s to good health

Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan: We didn’t see the full KSB on display during his nine games last season. Schaffer-Baker averaged 11.3 yards per catch and rarely showed the game-altering open-field skills he possesses. If he (and starting pivot Trevor Harris) stay healthy, Schaffer-Baker will emerge as a reliable fantasy option.

Kaion Julien-Grant, Montreal: On pace for a 1,000-yard season, a hand injury ended Julien-Grant’s season after nine games. He averaged 13.8 yards per catch and had opened the season with at least 66 receiving yards in his first six games before being sidelined. There’s still room for Julien-Grant to continue tapping into his upside and it would not be a surprise if he competes with Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead for WR1 status in Montreal.