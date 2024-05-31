These Defences Never Rest: 5 CFL Fantasy difference makers

Defence wins championships, and many a CFL Fantasy league was captured in 2023 by astute owners who knew how to marry the right unit with the right matchup. More often than not, it was the defence of either the Winnipeg Blue Bombers or Toronto Argonauts providing a decisive edge.

The winter led to numerous defensive standouts finding their way to new locales, greatly impacting how the top five units stack up.

1. Montreal: The defending Grey Cup champs added pass rush specialist Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund from Calgary and d-lineman Dylan Wynn from Hamilton to go along with a unit that features budding superstar linebacker Tyrice Beverette, linebacker Reggie Stubblefield and ballhawks Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Dionté Ruffin and East Division All-Star Wesley Sutton. The Alouettes dialled up the intensity late in the regular season and carried that momentum to pull off the franchise’s first title run since 2010. Expect that mo-mo to carry over now that they are hunted.

2. Toronto: The Argos led the CFL with 56 sacks in 2023 and brought in two-time Elks Most Outstanding Defensive Player d-lineman Jake Ceresna to help the likes of All-Star Shawn Oakman and Folarin Orimolade continue to give fits to pivots. Bringing back linebacker Wynton McManis will also ease the growing pains expected in the secondary after Toronto lost Jamal Peters to Hamilton and Qwan’tez Stiggers to the NFL’s New York Jets. With a new quarterback on the other side of the ball, the defence will need to pick up the slack until either Cameron Dukes, Bryan Scott, or the recently acquired Nick Arbuckle gets comfortable.

3. Winnipeg: Change hit the Blue Bombers hard as defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat retired and 2023 interceptions leader Demerio Houston left in free agency. Still, there is plenty left from a unit that led the league in the fewest points allowed (20.2) last season. The incomparable Adam Bighill remains a defensive anchor while Ali Fayad shows promise as the replacement for Jeffcoat. Willie Jefferson, another foundational piece of the Bombers’ system, is also back for another run at the Grey Cup along with Nationals Jake Thomas and Cameron Lawson up front. Keep an eye on National defensive back Tyrell Ford, who could be in line to replace Houston in the secondary.

4. BC: Mathieu Betts set a National record with 18 sacks last season but left one den of Lions to sign with another (NFC finalist Detroit Lions). The loss of Betts was eased when the Lions inked DT Christian Covington after he spent nine seasons down south. There is optimism in the upside of 2023 draft pick Francis Bemiy, while Bo Lokombo, Ben Hladik and Josh Woods give BC a talented trio of hard-hitting linebackers. The offence gets the bulk of the attention, yet it will be how well this defensive unit forms that will determine if they’ll be suited up at BC Place on the evening of Nov. 17, which just happens to be the date of the 111th Grey Cup.

5. Calgary: Normally one of the league’s best against the run, the Stampeders finished eighth with 124.4 yards allowed. Defensive coordinator Brent Monson was able to add Demerio Houston to the secondary but will be counting on his considerable number of returning starters to help bring swag back to the D. The trio of Micah Awe, Cameron Judge and Titus Wall are as good as any corps of linebackers, while Julian Howsare, Mike Rose, and James Vaughters will be challenged to increase last season’s total of 43 sacks. Last year was more of a blip, so count on the Stamps to return McMahon Stadium into an unwelcome locale for opposing offences.