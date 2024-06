Cutdown Tracker: Teams make their final roster moves

TORONTO — CFL.ca is tracking every team’s roster moves as clubs are required to make their final cuts as they set their rosters for Week 1 of the 2024 regular season.

Teams have until 10 p.m. of their respective local times on Saturday, June 1 to finalize their cuts.

The regular season gets underway on Thursday, June 6, when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Montreal Alouettes at Princess Auto Stadium.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Released: Offensive lineman Nick Amoah*, long snapper Blaise Barber, defensive lineman Atlias Bell* , wide receiver B.J. Byrd*, running back Jordan Byrd*, defensive back Maurice Carnell*, defensive back Jerrell Cummings, defensive lineman LaDarius Hamilton*, wide receiver Changa Hodge*, running back Khalan Laborn*, offensive lineman Darta Lee*, quarterback John Matocha*, defensive back Tarvarus McFadden*, offensive lineman Owen Mueller, defensive back Brendan Murphy, fullback Spencer Nichols, offensive lineman Braydon Noll, defensive lineman Ifenna Onyeka, linebacker Ife Onyemenam, offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal*, defensive lineman Justin Sambu*, wide receiver Trea Shropshire*, defensive back Chris Steele* linebacker Khalan Tolson*

Practice roster: Offensive lineman John Bosse, running back Brandon Calver, linebacker Isaac Darkangelo*, defensive back Amani Dennis*, punter Jeremy Edwards**, kicker Alfredo Gachuz Lozada**, defensive lineman Tyson Hergott, defensive lineman Ralph Holley*, defensive back Darius Joiner*, wide receiver Justin Marshall*, wide receiver Makai Polk* wide receiver Richie Sindani

Suspended list (returning to school): Offensive lineman Daniel Shin

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Released: Defensive back Richard Aduboffour, wide receiver Geronimo Allison*, linebacker T.J. Brunson*, defensive back C.J. Coldon*, defensive lineman Tre’ Crawford*, linebacker Diego Fagot*, quarterback Mason Fine*, offensive lineman Evan Floren, defensive back Nicario Harper*, defensive lineman Sidney Houston Jr.*, defensive back Katley Joseph*, wide receiver Brayden Lenius, wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb*, defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh*, wide receiver D’Sean Mimbs*, wide receiver Jake Parker*, quarterback Antonio Pipkin*, fullback Morgen Runge, defensive back Eric Smith*, linebacker Nick Thomas, offensive lineman Jordan Tucker*

Practice Roster: Defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado**, offensive lineman Jacob Brammer*, defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr.*, punter Joe Couch**, offensive lineman Zack Fry, linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed, running back Frankie Hickson*, offensive lineman Daniel Johnson, linebacker Zakoby McClain*, wide receiver Dohnte Meyers*, wide receiver Joe Robustelli*, defensive lineman Caleb Sanders*

Six-game injured list: Wide receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby, defensive back Jaxon Ford, linebacker Nick Wiebe

BC LIONS

Released:

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Released: Defensive back Abu Daramy-Swaray*, defensive back Jaylon McClain-Sapp*, defensive back Tywan Francis*, defensive back Dishon McNary*, defensive back Jordan Jones*, linebacker Kaleb Oliver*, defensive lineman Divine Obichere*, defensive lineman Gerald Willis III*, defensive lineman Carson Taylor*, defensive lineman Alexander Fedchun, long snapper Simon Chaves, receiver Jon’Vea Johnson*, receiver Andre Miller*, receiver Ryan McDaniel*, receiver Jahquan Bloomfield, receiver Daniel Perry, running back Ronnie Brown*, offensive lineman Austin Myers*, offensive lineman Samuel Jackson*, offensive lineman Cooper Hamilton,

Practice roster: Defensive back Dawson Pierre, defensive back Yani Gouadfel, defensive back Eli Stove*, defensive back Adrian Frye*, defensive back Bennett Williams*, linebacker Zachary Philion, linebacker Heston Lameta**, running back Kylin Hill*, offensive lineman Eric Starczala, offensive lineman Drake Centers*, offensive lineman Hector Zepeda**, offensive lineman Isaac Moore**

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Released:

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Released: running back LeVante Bellamy*, linebacker Cam Bright*, defensive lineman Jacques Bristol*, defensive back Clifford Chattman*, defensive lineman Will Choloh*, defensive back Meiko Dotson*, receiver Isaiah Epps*, kicker Campbell Fair, defensive lineman Darius Hodge*, running back Sebastian Howard, receiver Colton Hunchak, defensive back Christian Joachim, offensive lineman Kameron Jones*, defensive lineman Damontre Moore*, defensive back Brad Muhammad*, defensive lineman Cody Roscoe*, linebacker Shaheed Salmon*, receiver Auden Tate*, defensive back Josh Thomas*, offensive lineman Chris Toth*, defensive back Titus Wall*, offensive lineman Brandon Weldon*



Practice Roster: • American defensive lineman Josiah Coatney*, receiver Ishmael Hyman*, defensive lineman George Idoko, defensive lineman Toby Ndukwe*, defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed Jr.*, defensive back Kenyon Reed*, defensive back Tyler Richardson*, offensive lineman Eric Smith*, defensive back Kaylyn St-Cyr, running back Ron Tiavaasue**, quarterback Kyle Vantrease*

Suspended (returning to university, Stampeders retain rights for 2025): running back Paul-Antoine Ouellette (Université de Montréal), defensive back Jackson Sombach (University of Regina)

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Released: Defensive lineman Mason Bennett, defensive lineman Dyton Blackett, defensive lineman Anthony Federico, defensive back Jonathan Giustini, offensive lineman John Kourtis, wide receiver Jacob Patten, running back Matthew Peterson, offensive lineman Jakub Szott, defensive lineman Mitchell Townsend, wide receiver Omar Bayless*, defensive back Shakur Brown*, defensive back Arquon Bush*, wide receiver Chris Coleman*, tight end Michael Ezeike*, linebacker Aaron Hansford*, wide receiver Dev Holmes*, tight end Camren McDonald*, defensive lineman Darrius Moragne*, linebacker Marvin Pierre*, defensive lineman Adam Plant*, wide receiver Marcus Rogers*, offensive lineman Kendrick Sartor*, defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo*, quarterback Kevin Thomson*, running back Calvin Tyler Jr.*, wide receiver T.J. Vasher*, defensive back David Vereen*, defensive lineman Cedric Wilcots*, punter Bailey Flint**

Practice roster: Linebacker Ryan Baker, defensive back Patrick Burke Jr., wide receiver Tyler Ternowski, wide receiver Kaylon Geiger*, offensive lineman Brandon Kemp*, defensive lineman Trevon Mason*, defensive back Mark Milton*, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon*, defensive lineman Kelle Sanders*, punter Kaare Vedvik**

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Released: Defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola*, wide receiver Frédérik Antoine, offensive lineman Ja’Chai Baker*, defensive lineman Kivon Bennett*, wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokoao-Bowman*, defensive back Macon Clark*, wide receiver Nicholas Gendron, running back Michael Herzog, wide receiver Tyrone Howell*, wide receiver Tevin Jones*, defensive back Maxym Lavallée, defensive lineman Aaron Lynch*, defensive lineman Ifeanyi Maijeh*, defensive back Darion McKenzie*, linebacker Smoke Monday*, linebacker Jaylen Moody*, defensive lineman T.D. Moultry*, fullback Tanner Nelmes, offensive lineman Jazstone Turnetine*, wide receiver Jalen Wayne*

Practice roster: Defensive back Myles Brooks*, wide receiver Jose Barbon*, quarterback James Morgan*, running back Stevie Scott III*, wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey*, defensive lineman Donald Ventrelli*, defensive lineman Jordan Domineck*, linebacker Latavious Brini*, defensive back Tysen Copeland, defensive lineman Micah Roane, kicker Jose Maltos**, punter Sam Clark**

Suspended (returning to university, Alouettes retain rights for 2025): defensive backVincent Delisle (Laval), wide receiver Mohsen Jamal (Western)

EDMONTON ELKS

Released: