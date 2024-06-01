Quarterback Mason Fine among Riders cuts

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced their post-training camp cuts on Saturday.
Among those released was quarterback Mason Fine, who spent the last three seasons with the Riders. In 2023, the 27-year-old threw for 1,043 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. He had signed a two-year extension with the Riders in January, 2024.
This year, Fine saw preseason action in the team’s second game against Edmonton, completing 9 of 11 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Other notable releases were National receiver Brayden Lenius and quarterback Antonio Pipkin. Running back Frankie Hickson was added to the practice roster.
RELATED
» Sign up and watch games on CFL+
» QB Tracker: Breaking down preseason playing time
» Get Your Seat: Buy 2024 tickets here
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
Here are all of the transactions the Roughriders made on Saturday:
RELEASED
ADDED TO THE PRACTICE ROSTER:
MOVED TO 6-GAME INJURED