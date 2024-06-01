Follow CFL

June 1, 2024

Quarterback Mason Fine among Riders cuts

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced their post-training camp cuts on Saturday.

Among those released was quarterback Mason Fine, who spent the last three seasons with the Riders. In 2023, the 27-year-old threw for 1,043 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. He had signed a two-year extension with the Riders in January, 2024.

This year, Fine saw preseason action in the team’s second game against Edmonton, completing 9 of 11 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Other notable releases were National receiver Brayden Lenius and quarterback Antonio Pipkin. Running back Frankie Hickson was added to the practice roster.

Here are all of the transactions the Roughriders made on Saturday:

RELEASED

ADDED TO THE PRACTICE ROSTER:

MOVED TO 6-GAME INJURED

