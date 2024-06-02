Elks bring back quarterback Dakota Prukop, sign four to practice roster

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American Dakota Prukop, the team announced Sunday.

The veteran CFL quarterback returns for a second stint with Edmonton after being released by the BC Lions in late May. Prukop suited up in eight games for the Double E in 2021, racking up 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

RELATED

» Sign up and watch games on CFL+

» QB Tracker: Breaking down preseason playing time

» Cutdown Tracker: Check out all the Elks roster moves

» Get Your Seat: Buy 2024 tickets here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Prukop, 30, spent the last two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2022-23), where he recorded 13 rushing touchdowns in 27 games. The short yardage specialist has appeared in the last two Grey Cups with the Bombers, combining for 42 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns — including two in each game.

The Texas native also had stops with New Jersey Generals of the USFL in 2023 and the Toronto Argonauts from 2017 to 2019.

Additionally, the Elks have signed American running back Jermaine Brown Jr., American linebacker Reynard Ellis, American wide receiver Arkell Smith (WR) and Global kicker Dean Faithfull to the practice roster.