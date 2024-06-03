Elks’ season opener on June 8 shifts to 2 p.m. MT/4 p.m. ET kickoff
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has shifted its Week 1 contest between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, June 8, to a 2 p.m. MT/4 p.m. ET start time.
Originally scheduled for a 5 p.m. MT/7 p.m. ET kickoff, the shift allows fans to attend or watch the Elks season opener, as well as Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
The 2024 season is set to kick-off on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET, with a Grey Cup rematch as the Montreal Alouettes head west to face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The complete 2024 season schedule is available here.
REVISED WEEK 1 SCHEDULE
- Thursday, June 6 | MTL at WPG | 8:30 p.m. ET
- Friday, June 7 | HAM at CGY | 9 p.m. ET
- Saturday, June 8 | SSK at EDM | 4 p.m. ET
- Sunday, June 9 | BC at TOR | 7 p.m. ET