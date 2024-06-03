Fantasy Rewind: Butler, Oliveira featured in top 2023 lineup

TORONTO — It’s finally time to set fantasy lineups for Week 1 of 2024.

Since there’s not a lot of 2024 information to help with it, 2023 is our best bet when it comes to predicting who’s going to be the top option for this season.

Last season we saw familiar names like receiver Dalton Schoen and running back James Butler providing steady fantasy points every week, but there were also new names joining the party like receiver Alexander Hollins breaking out as one of the top-scoring fantasy players.

It’s still early to know who’s going to lead in 2024, but for now let’s take a look back at the Top 2023 CFL Fantasy Lineup.

Quarterback

Vernon Adams Jr., BC

If you wanted a guaranteed 20-plus fantasy points every week in 2023 you were looking into starting BC’s pivot. Adams Jr. led the league with 4,727 passing yards while also throwing 31 majors as the top aerial threat in the CFL. Quarterback Zach Collaros was a close second with 4,252 passing yards and 33 passing touchdowns, so maybe it’s a good idea to start one of the two as captains before we figure out if any other signal-callers are going to rise up to the challenge in 2024.

Running backs

Brady Oliveira, WPG

Do we really have to explain this one? Fine, 1,527 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Oh you want more? How about 38 catches for 482 yards and four more scores as a pass-catcher? There’s no reason to believe Oliveira isn’t going to continue dominating in fantasy (and real life) any time soon.

James Butler, HAM

The spot of RB2 was a heavily contested one in 2023 with James Butler, AJ Ouellette and Kevin Brown putting together fantastic seasons on the ground. What sets Butler apart though is his prowess as a receiver. The Tabbies running back rushed for 1,154 yards with seven scores and added incredible 61 catches for 527 yards and one more major through the air. Look for Butler to be even better in his second season as a Tiger-Cat.

Receivers

Tim White, HAM

There’s a lot of talent at the receiver position across the CFL, but nobody had more receiving yards in 2023 than the dynamic Ticats receiver. White finished with 1,269 yards and nine majors and has proved to be a fantasy gold mine regardless of who is passing him the football.

Dalton Schoen, WPG

Top receiver of 2022, second best in 2023, Schoen just keeps delivering. The young receiver is a touchdown machine with 26 majors over the last two seasons alongside 2,663 receiving yards over 141 receptions. Schoen just signed an extension with Winnipeg and should continue to be one of the best options in fantasy for the foreseeable future.

Flex

Alexander Hollins, BC

Hollins was one half of a two-headed monster leading the Lions receiving corps in a breakouts 2023 season. With Keon Hatcher out to start the season this year, look for Hollins to top the 1,166 receiving yards and nine touchdowns from last year.

Defence

Toronto Argonauts

The Argos defence in 2023 was worth the fantasy investment almost every week, finishing with 67 sacks, 15 forced fumbles and 27 interceptions. Mind you that in 2024 defensive touchdowns will also count towards fantasy points so look for Toronto (or Saskatchewan with former Argos defensive coordinator Corey Mace) to continue providing valuable points.