Ferguson: Potential landing spots for 5 surprise cuts

As training camps close and our eyes turn to Week 1 matchups, it’s time to completely ignore everything that happened over the last couple weeks and lock in on only what’s ahead.

Okay, to some of you that’s what preseason and training camps feel like, but for me it’s a constant guessing game of roster transactions, what they mean and quietly cheering for so many CFL rookies I spent the winter watching and discussing.

I sometimes feel as though teams should release a ‘NOT released’ list to celebrate those who kept their locker to complement the required announcement of players being let go.

While these cuts were mostly status quo and with full admittance that there have been larger earthquakes caused on final cutdown day than seen in 2024, here are my five eyebrow raising announcements and potential landing spots for the aforementioned names of note looking for bountiful employment.

RECEIVER BRAYDEN LENIUS TO BC LIONS

I know, I get it. The money likely wouldn’t work and the Lions’ Canadian pass-catching depth is already solid but in a year you’re hosting the Grey Cup I always wonder if there is a little more motivation to push the boundaries of what is possible in building out the strongest roster possible.

In this specific game of imaginary transactions sometimes I just like to close my eyes and envision a player wearing a different jersey. Immediately, my mind went to BC for Lenius. Is catching passes in orange in his immediate future? Not likely. Would it make a splash and cement BC as willing to do anything to get over the Winnipeg hump? Absolutely.

DEFENSIVE BACK TARVARUS MCFADDEN TO EDMONTON ELKS

Tarvarus McFadden is not a physical player, won’t do much to reroute receivers inside five yards and isn’t overly adept at special teams. You know what he does have? LENGTH. The former NCAA interception leader can cover ground better than any other free agent defensive back and in the ever-evolving world of Edmonton’s secondary his length would be greatly valued.

DEFENSIVE BACK MARCUS SAYLES TO OTTAWA REDBLACKS

I was surprised to see Marcus Sayles on the list of cuts. A well known name who is much more than just a name you recognize, he makes plays and guides those around him at a high level. That being said, the Lions must be getting younger – and presumably less expensive – resulting in Sayles availability.

Ottawa is a club looking for consistent leadership and playmaking defensively. They’re also a team who could use a player with positional flexibility and a relatively inconsequential injury history. Sayles checks many of these boxes and could be a quality signing making the roster in a matter of a few weeks.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN MASON BENNETT TO WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

At 26 years old Mason Bennett’s CFL is not over. A few seasons ago the former first round Ticats pick made 28 tackles and five sacks playing in nearly every game, but struggled in 2024, making the game day roster only five times. Sometimes your heart and health, but just need a little home cooking.

The Bombers are an evolving team who could cash in big by using Bennett to spell other pass rush investments. Sure, zero of their ends are currently Canadian and it would require some ratio juggling, but I believe Bennett could resurrect his brand with the Bombers and wouldn’t put it past Kyle Walters to give him a chance to do so.

QUARTERBACK MASON FINE TO TORONTO ARGONAUTS

There really were no names of massive importance cut when it comes to quarterbacks, there rarely are. If you stretched you could see Mason Fine as a property worth noting here in the top five cuts in search of work. I know there are many Riders’ fans who believed he was worth developing, but nobody knew him better than new Riders head coach Corey Mace, who prepped his dominant Argos defence last season to take down Fine in Touchdown Atlantic.

The Argos have brought in Nick Arbuckle to push for reps and alleviate the suddenly unseasoned quarterback room. Fine likely wouldn’t get much opportunity in Toronto, but should all injury hell break loose this might be his best chance so the musical chairs game at QB basically completed league wide.