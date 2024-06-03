Injury Report: Sutton, Gibbon sit out on Sunday

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have filed their first injury report ahead of their matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday, June 6, at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg.

The Alouettes opened their week of practice on Sunday without four players, including offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon, wide receiver Reggie White Jr. and defensive backs Wesley Sutton and Arthur Hamlin. Wide receiver Shedler Fervius was limited.

Winnipeg had a rest day on Sunday and does not have injuries to report. The Bombers will take the field on Monday for their first practice of the week.