Injury Reports June 3, 2024

Injury Report: Sutton, Gibbon sit out on Sunday

Peter McCabe/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have filed their first injury report ahead of their matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday, June 6, at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg.

The Alouettes opened their week of practice on Sunday without four players, including offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon, wide receiver Reggie White Jr. and defensive backs Wesley Sutton and Arthur Hamlin. Wide receiver Shedler Fervius was limited.

Winnipeg had a rest day on Sunday and does not have injuries to report. The Bombers will take the field on Monday for their first practice of the week.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Jesse Gibbon OL Ankle DNP
Reggie White Jr. WR Ribs DNP
Wesley Sutton DB Back DNP
Arthur Hamlin DB Ankle DNP
Shedler Fervius WR Hip Limited

 

