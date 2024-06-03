Start vs. Sit: Hollins a good anchor for Week 1

Buckle up, everyone. We’re finally here.

The 2024 CFL season begins Thursday, and there’s nowhere else we’d rather be.

Like each team starts 0-0-0 and has Grey Cup aspirations, each CFL Fantasy player starts with zero points and nowhere to go but up, just like each player mentioned in our Week 1 Start vs. Sit.

Montreal (0-0-0) at Winnipeg (0-0-0), Thursday, 8:30 PM ET

Line: Winnipeg (-6)

O/U: 48.0 (-110)

Start: Nic Demski, WR, Blue Bombers, $10,000 Salary

You want to start the season with a reliable player in the lineup, and few are as reliable as the three-time West Division All-Star, who is projected for 12.5 fantasy points. Demski had 108 yards from scrimmage on six touches against the Alouettes in Week 12 last season that included plays of 45 and 21 yards. Brady Oliveira ($14,000), Kenny Lawler ($10,000), and Dalton Schoen ($12,000) will receive a strong fantasy selection, but the smart money is on Demski doing what he does best: make plays consistently.

Sit: Walter Fletcher, RB Alouettes, $6,900 Salary

Fletcher should be atop the Week 1 depth chart, yet there’s a feeling Fletcher will be sharing touches with Jeshrun Antwi ($4,000) and/or Sean Thomas Erlington ($2,500). Winnipeg’s defence has never been Fun City for opposing runners, and Week 1 will only be a reminder. Don’t be too surprised if pivot Cody Fajardo ($13,500) ends the game as the team’s leading rusher as the defending Grey Cup champs adjust without former All-Star running back William Stanback ($10,400).

Hamilton (0-0-0) at Calgary (0-0-0), Friday, 9:00 PM ET

Line: Hamilton (-2.5)

O/U: 47.0 (-110)

Start: Dedrick Mills, RB, Stampeders, $10,000 Salary

With Ka’Deem Carey ($9,600) in Toronto, Mills is now the lead back in Calgary. That’s good news for fantasy players since Mills, who has averaged 6.0 per carry in his first two seasons, opens the year versus a run defence that finished sixth overall in 2023. Expect Mills to have 15-18 touches from scrimmage. If there is a potential breakout performer in the Stamps lineup, most signs point toward Mills.

Sit: Bo Levi Mitchell, QB, Tiger-Cats, $8,600 Salary

Few players enter 2024 with as much to prove as Mitchell, who struggled during an injury-plagued debut with Hamilton. He did miss last year’s Week 17 matchup against his former Stamps teammates, and while a strong case can be made for Mitchell to revert to his former Most Outstanding Player form in his first visit to McMahon in different colours, starting Mitchell as your Week 1 pivot has more risk than reward.

Saskatchewan (0-0-0) at Edmonton (0-0-0), Saturday, 4:00 PM ET

Line: Edmonton (-3.5)

O/U: 46.5 (-110)

Start: AJ Ouellette, RB, Roughriders, $11,900 Salary

The Riders didn’t sign Ouellette as a complementary piece. He will be the focal point of a Saskatchewan offence looking to change its identity from pass-happy to physical. With Ouellette, they will have a golden opportunity to do so against an Edmonton run defence ranked last in rushing yards per game and yards per carry last season. Ouellette powered his way to 1,198 yards and 13 majors from scrimmage in Toronto last year; bank on him establishing the foundation for a bigger 2024 campaign.

Sit: Trevor Harris, QB, Roughriders, $12,000 Salary

Placing Harris here is no insult to the veteran gunslinger. Trust us: Harris will have his share of weeks where starting him will be a must, yet Week 1 will be centred around the Roughriders displaying a more physical presence offensively. Harris is projected to have a modest 14.9 fantasy points, but there will be several other pivots in position for better numbers. Sit back and let Harris feed A.J. Ouellette on Saturday evening.

BC (0-0-0) at Toronto (0-0-0), Sunday, 7:00 PM ET

Line: BC (-6)

O/U: 47.0 (-110)

Start: Alexander Hollins, WR, Lions, $12,800 Salary

Hollins is a good anchor for your Week 1 lineup as he and quarterback Vernon Adams, Jr. ($14,000) begin their bid to play at BC Place on November 17 (oh, yeah: the Grey Cup is being played there that evening). Projected for 13.6 fantasy points, Hollins can easily exceed the total and is positioned in the 18-20 FP range. With Keon Hatcher ($11,600) beginning the season on the six-game injury list, Hollins will thrive as the featured receiver in BC’s explosive offence.

Sit: Argonauts Receivers

Cameron Dukes ($9,000) will be the starter at pivot while the Argos await the return of 2023 Most Outstanding Player Chad Kelly. Dukes has shown flashes of potential, but the Toronto offence will not be the quick-strike attack that defined last year’s 16-2 squad. The Argos will play things close to the vest, so while DaVaris Daniels ($10,600), Damonte Coxie ($9,600), and Dejon Brissett ($6,800) will be factors, don’t bank on them posting numbers that will enhance your fantasy team.