The Album, The Tour…The Game: Jonas Brothers to rock Grey Cup halftime

TORONTO — Fresh off The Tour in support of The Album, Jonas Brothers are headed to The Game – the 111th Grey Cup at BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17. As headliners of the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, the Jonas Brothers will deliver their signature sound and patented positivity to Canadian Football League (CFL) fans gathered for the nation’s largest single-day sporting event. Public Sale for the 111th Grey Cup begins tomorrow, June 4, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

“After bringing The Tour to Vancouver last November, we were so excited for the opportunity to return and perform at the Grey Cup this November,” said the Jonas Brothers.

The internationally acclaimed group – comprised of Nick, Joe, and Kevin – has sold over 20 million albums around the world with multiple chart-topping smashes, 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, three consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and two GRAMMY nominations across their illustrious career. The Tour circled the globe with sold-out stadium and arena dates throughout the past year, in support of 2023’s The Album, which featured the laid-back, feel-good singles Wings, Waffle House and Summer Baby. The band’s latest effort, in collaboration with country rocker Bailey Zimmerman, Strong Enough, was released last November.

The Grey Cup Halftime Show is presented by Twisted Tea – the Official ‘Ready-to-drink’ beverage of the CFL and its iconic championship.

“Coming off an incredibly successful experience in Hamilton in 2023, our excitement couldn’t be higher as we look forward to the 111th Grey Cup,” said Mike Masters of Moosehead Breweries LTD, which markets and distributes Twisted Tea in Canada. “Presenting the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show and playing a part in entertaining so many people is a dream come true. We can’t wait to see what the Jonas Brothers have in-store for Vancouver.”

Jonas Brothers’ headlining performance adds another chapter to the CFL’s ongoing partnership with Universal Music Canada, which has included in-game broadcast music, the stadium concert series and collaborations with the league’s nine member clubs.

The 111th Grey Cup will be played at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. The championship contest and the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL. Viewers outside of Canada can tune-in for free via the league’s livestreaming platform, CFL+.

The 2024 Grey Cup Festival from November 10 to 17 will see fans from around the world descend upon downtown Vancouver for eight unforgettable days of team parties, football and family friendly fun. With a booming street festival, a live music stage, raucous tailgates, fans zooming through the air on zip-lines and much more, the Grey Cup Festival boasts something for everyone. Fan-favourite events like the CFL Awards, the Spirit of Edmonton and more return to shine the spotlight on football throughout the week’s festivities. For additional information, including venues, schedules and all the latest news, visit GreyCupFestival.ca.

ABOUT JONAS BROTHERS

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Begins impressively scored the “biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release” and housed the Double-Platinum “Only Human” and Platinum “Cool.” The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues.

Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.” In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium on August 12th and 13th, 2023. “The Tour” includes stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date.

​ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Since its inception in 2005, Twisted Tea has been the leader of the Hard Iced Tea category and remains Canada’s #1. It is made with real brewed tea and is available in 6 refreshing flavours. At 5% ABV every can has a kick! The brand has long-standing ties to the CFL, and has built its partnership roster over the past 5 years to 6 individual teams, the league, and most recently, title sponsorship of the Grey Cup Halftime show. Twisted Tea, owned by Boston Beer Company, is marketed, and distributed by Moosehead Breweries LTD in Canada. To learn more about Twisted Tea, visit https://ca.twistedtea.com/.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Built on a foundation of more than 110 years of football tradition and history, the Canadian Football League features nine teams, millions of fans and a commitment to service to the community, as well as elite sport. To stay up to date with CFL news, visit CFL.ca.