Ticats, Stamps Injury Report: Flowers-Lloyd sits out Mon. practice

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Calgary Stampeders have filed their first injury reports ahead of their Week 1 meeting at McMahon Stadium on Friday.

The Tiger-Cats began their week without linebacker Carthell Flowers-Lloyd (hamstring) and offensive linemen Dayton Black (Achilles) and Jordan Murray (knee). The Ticats also had seven players limited in their first practice, including running back James Butler (hamstring) and defensive back Jamal Peters (hamstring).

In Calgary, the Stamps were without seven players on Monday. Among them were linebacker Darius Williams (calf) and defensive back Daniel Amoako (knee).