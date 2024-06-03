Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 3, 2024

Ticats, Stamps Injury Report: Flowers-Lloyd sits out Mon. practice

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Calgary Stampeders have filed their first injury reports ahead of their Week 1 meeting at McMahon Stadium on Friday.

The Tiger-Cats began their week without linebacker Carthell Flowers-Lloyd (hamstring) and offensive linemen Dayton Black (Achilles) and Jordan Murray (knee). The Ticats also had seven players limited in their first practice, including running back James Butler (hamstring) and defensive back Jamal Peters (hamstring).

In Calgary, the Stamps were without seven players on Monday. Among them were linebacker Darius Williams (calf) and defensive back Daniel Amoako (knee).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Dayton Black OL Achilles DNP
James Butler RB Hamstring Limited
Nate Dumoulin-Duguay OL Knee Limited
Carthell Flowers-Lloyd LB Hamstring DNP
Luther Hakunavanhu WR Knee Limited
Dewayne Hendrix DL Achilles Limited
Dexter Lawson DB Knee Limited
Jordan Murray OL Knee DNP
Penei Pavihi LB Abdomen Limited
Jamal Peters DB Hamstring Limited

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Daniel Amoako DB Knee DNP
Clark Barnes WR Knee DNP
Jason Janvier-Messier DL Achilles DNP
Rysen John WR Hamstring DNP
Tyson Middlemost WR Ankle DNP
Kyle Saxelid OL Knee DNP
Darius Williams LB Calf DNP

 

