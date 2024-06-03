Ticats, Stamps Injury Report: Flowers-Lloyd sits out Mon. practice

- News
TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Calgary Stampeders have filed their first injury reports ahead of their Week 1 meeting at McMahon Stadium on Friday.
The Tiger-Cats began their week without linebacker Carthell Flowers-Lloyd (hamstring) and offensive linemen Dayton Black (Achilles) and Jordan Murray (knee). The Ticats also had seven players limited in their first practice, including running back James Butler (hamstring) and defensive back Jamal Peters (hamstring).
In Calgary, the Stamps were without seven players on Monday. Among them were linebacker Darius Williams (calf) and defensive back Daniel Amoako (knee).
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Dayton Black
|OL
|Achilles
|DNP
|James Butler
|RB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Nate Dumoulin-Duguay
|OL
|Knee
|Limited
|Carthell Flowers-Lloyd
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Luther Hakunavanhu
|WR
|Knee
|Limited
|Dewayne Hendrix
|DL
|Achilles
|Limited
|Dexter Lawson
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|Jordan Murray
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Penei Pavihi
|LB
|Abdomen
|Limited
|Jamal Peters
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Daniel Amoako
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Clark Barnes
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Jason Janvier-Messier
|DL
|Achilles
|DNP
|Rysen John
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Tyson Middlemost
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Kyle Saxelid
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Darius Williams
|LB
|Calf
|DNP