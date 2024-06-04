Buy Now: 111th Grey Cup tickets on sale!

TORONTO — CFL fans will be able to purchase their tickets for the highly anticipated 111th Grey Cup beginning Tuesday, June 4, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. Vancouver’s indoor BC Place Stadium will play host to the East and West Division champions as they battle for the league’s iconic trophy on Sunday, November 17.

Prices for the 111th Grey Cup start as low as $99 plus applicable taxes and fees. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early as some sections have already sold out during the CFL’s Season Ticketholder presale. Tickets will be available online at ticketmaster.ca/greycup.

The championship game returns to the West Coast for the first time in a decade, marking the 17th time the BC Lions have hosted Canada’s largest sporting event in the club’s storied 70-year history.

As headliners of the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, the Jonas Brothers will deliver their signature sound and patented positivity to CFL fans gathered for the big game.

The 2024 Grey Cup Festival is shaping up to be the biggest in CFL history and is poised to deliver a world-class event with over 50 activities for fans of all ages.

Starting on Sunday, November 10 with the arrival of the Grey Cup trophy to Vancouver, the festival will continue through Sunday, November 17 with an exciting lineup of concerts, ziplines, family-friendly activities, immersive football experiences and can’t-miss parties.

The 111th Grey Cup kicks off at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 17 at BC Place Stadium.

Visit greycupfestival.ca and follow @greycupfestival on social media platforms for more information and upcoming event details.