Player Grades powered by PFF: 2023 Rewind

TORONTO — With the regular season kicking off on Thursday, it’s time for a final lookback on which players excelled in 2023 according to Pro Football Focus.

Vernon Adams Jr., Brady Oliveira, Reggie Begelton and Marc-Antoine Dequoy are among some of the players who led their teams last season with grades that translated into yards, touchdowns and interceptions.

Adams Jr. led all CFL pivots in big-time throws while Winnipeg’s Dalton Schoen had the most explosive plays among all receivers.

On the defensive side of the ball, Most Outstanding Defensive Player Mathieu Betts finished with the best pass-rushing grade, Argonauts defensive back Mason Pierce led in coverage grade, while REDBLACKS linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox was the best run stopper at his position.

Before new grades are earned in 2024, CFL.ca brings you 2023 Player Grades powered by PFF.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 100 pass attempts)

*throws graded a 1 or higher

** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER



(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 100 receiving snaps)

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of 40 rushing snaps)

RANK NAME (TEAM) MISSED TACKLES FORCED EXPLOSIVE RUNS* RUSHING FIRST DOWNS PFF RUSHING GRADE 1 Dedrick Mills (CGY) 36 26 42 93.1 2 Brady Oliveira (WPG) 42 37 78 93.0 3 AJ Ouellette (TOR) 61 24 61 91.4 4 Daniel Adeboboye (TOR) 11 7 13 89.3 5 Devonte Williams (OTT) 55 37 46 88.9 6 James Butler (HAM) 59 32 59 87.9 7 Taquan Mizzell (BC) 28 13 28 86.0 8 Kevin Brown (EDM) 47 32 34 85.8 9 Ka’Deem Carey (CGY) 22 13 21 85.7

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 100 pass blocking snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 100 pass rush snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 100 coverage snaps)

*primary coverage

LINEBACKER



(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 50 run defence snaps)

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)