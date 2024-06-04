Follow CFL

PFF June 4, 2024

Player Grades powered by PFF: 2023 Rewind

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — With the regular season kicking off on Thursday, it’s time for a final lookback on which players excelled in 2023 according to Pro Football Focus.

Vernon Adams Jr., Brady Oliveira, Reggie Begelton and Marc-Antoine Dequoy are among some of the players who led their teams last season with grades that translated into yards, touchdowns and interceptions.

Adams Jr. led all CFL pivots in big-time throws while Winnipeg’s Dalton Schoen had the most explosive plays among all receivers.

On the defensive side of the ball, Most Outstanding Defensive Player Mathieu Betts finished with the best pass-rushing grade, Argonauts defensive back Mason Pierce led in coverage grade, while REDBLACKS linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox was the best run stopper at his position.

Before new grades are earned in 2024, CFL.ca brings you 2023 Player Grades powered by PFF.

PASSING YARDS | VERNON ADAMS. JR. | 4,769

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 100 pass attempts)

RANK NAME (TEAM) PASSING YARDS PER ATTEMPT BIG TIME THROWS* COMPLETION PERCENTAGE TURNOVER WORTHY PLAYS** PFF PASSING GRADE
1 Chad Kelly (TOR) 10.5 31 68.5 16 90.7
2 Vernon Adams Jr. (BC) 9.8 38 68.3 27 90.3
3 Zach Collaros (WPG) 10.0 33 69.0 17 87.4
4 Dustin Crum (OTT) 8.1 11 69.2 15 80.7
5 Dane Evans (BC) 8.0 8 68.9 8 80.2
6 Mason Fine (SSK) 7.6 3 68.6 6 73.7
7 Matthew Shiltz (HAM) 9.7 13 67.1 5 72.5
8 Trevor Harris (SSK) 8.3 9 67.5 9 71.6

*throws graded a 1 or higher
** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER

(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 100 receiving snaps)

RANK NAME (TEAM) RECEPTIONS YARDS YAC EXPLOSIVE PASS PLAYS* PFF RECEIVING GRADE
1 Dalton Schoen (WPG) 71 1,222 314 37 81.1
2 Keon Hatcher (BC) 78 1,226 363 34 79.6
3 Kenny Lawler (WPG) 50 901 247 22 79.0
4 Reggie Begelton (CGY) 86 1,119 403 25 78.1
5 Nic Demski (WPG) 67 1,006 374 21 75.6
6 Eugene Lewis (EDM) 48 844 272 18 73.6
7 DaVaris Daniels (TOR) 52 1,009 246 27 73.5
8t Alexander Hollins (BC) 78 1,173 287 30 73.3
8t Tim White (HAM) 75 1,269 372 33 73.3
10 Tommy Nield (TOR) 32 384 212 9 72.1

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of 40 rushing snaps)

RANK NAME (TEAM) MISSED TACKLES FORCED EXPLOSIVE RUNS* RUSHING FIRST DOWNS PFF RUSHING GRADE
1 Dedrick Mills (CGY) 36 26 42 93.1
2 Brady Oliveira (WPG) 42 37 78 93.0
3 AJ Ouellette (TOR) 61 24 61 91.4
4 Daniel Adeboboye (TOR) 11 7 13 89.3
5 Devonte Williams (OTT) 55 37 46 88.9
6 James Butler (HAM) 59 32 59 87.9
7 Taquan Mizzell (BC) 28 13 28 86.0
8 Kevin Brown (EDM) 47 32 34 85.8
9 Ka’Deem Carey (CGY) 22 13 21 85.7

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 100 pass blocking snaps)

RANK NAME (TEAM) PASS BLOCKING SNAPS QB PRESSURED ALLOWED* PRESSURE PERCENTAGE ALLOWED** PFF PASS BLOCKING GRADE
1 David Beard (HAM) 674 21 3.1 79.8
2 Dejon Allen (TOR) 458 11 2.4 79.5
3 Philipe Gagnon (MTL) 118 2 1.7 78.3
4 Peter Godber (SSK) 583 11 1.9 77.8
5 Darius Ciraco (TOR) 463 17 3.7 77.5
6 Pier-Olivier Lestage (MTL) 552 17 3.1 76.9
7 Brandon Revenberg (HAM) 674 22 3.3 74.6
8 Brett Boyko (EDM) 419  18 4.3 73.0
9 Jamar McGloster (MTL) 306 14 4.6 72.8
10 Jermarcus Hardrick (WPG) 612 28 4.5 72.0

*sacks + hits + hurries
**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 100 pass rush snaps)

RANK NAME (TEAM) SACKS TOTAL PRESSURES GENERATED* HURRIES** PFF PASS RUSH GRADE
1 Mathieu Betts (BC) 18 83 45 90.2
2 Mustafa Johnson (MTL) 7 64 44 89.0
3 Woody Baron (BC) 8 51 29 86.4
4 Folarin Orimolade (TOR) 10 66 46 85.2
5 Casey Sayles (HAM) 7 44 28 84.0
6 Jake Ceresna (EDM) 12 63 35 83.5
7 Anthony Lanier II (SSK) 5 49 27 83.5
8 Julian Howsare (CGY) 6 63 42 83.3
9 Mike Rose (CGY) 10 48 29 81.8
10 Willie Jefferson (WPG) 11 66 41 81.0

*sacks + hits + hurries
**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 100 coverage snaps)

RANK NAME (TEAM) TARGETED IN COVERAGE* RECEPTIONS ALLOWED INTERCEPTIONS PFF COVERAGE GRADE
1 Mason Pierce (TOR) 31 16 3 91.6
2 Marc-Antoine Dequoy (MTL) 44 27 5 90.8
3 Reggie Stubblefield (MTL) 36 14 2 89.1
4 Richard Leonard (HAM) 56 35 3 87.4
5 Stavros Katsantonis (HAM) 38 24 5 86.7
6 Garry Peters (BC) 85 46 4 85.8
7 Quincy Mauger (BC) 26 19 1 85.5
8 Qwan’tez Stiggers (TOR) 64 44 5 84.8
9 Jamal Peters (TOR) 60 46 4 83.2
10 Robertson Daniel (TOR) 44 33 4 82.2

*primary coverage

LINEBACKER

(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 50 run defence snaps)

RANK NAME (TEAM) RUN DEFENCE SNAPS STOPS* PFF RUN DEFENCE GRADE
1 Jovan Santos-Knox (OTT) 203 16 88.4
2 Kyrie Wilson (WPG) 121 15 83.3
3 Adarius Pickett (TOR) 273 16 80.9
4 Adam Auclair (OTT) 169 13 78.3
5 Jordan Williams (TOR) 180 12 77.7
6 Enock Makonzo (EDM) 104 5 73.8
7 Larry Dean (SSK) 373 20 73.3
8 Titus Wall (CGY) 168 11 73.2
9 Kobe Williams (CGY) 379 3 73.0
10 A.J. Allen (SSK) 67 6 72.4

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)

