Riders, Elks Injury Report: Doege sits out Tues. practice

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their season opening game on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. A reminder that the game’s kickoff time has been changed to 2 p.m. MT/4 p.m. ET to allow fans to enjoy Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final later that evening.

In Saskatchewan, the Riders were without offensive lineman Noah Zerr (thumb), while running back Nick Wiebe (knee), rookie receiver Dhel Duncan Busby (hand) and defensive back Jaxon Ford (wrist) will start the season on the six-game injured list. Defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (Achilles) was a full participant.

The Elks started their week without quarterback Jared Doege (knee), wide receiver Vincent Forbes-Mombleau (hip), defensive lineman J-Min Pelley (knee), defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (illness) and linebacker Jake Taylor (wrist).