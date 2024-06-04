Follow CFL

© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports June 4, 2024

Riders, Elks Injury Report: Doege sits out Tues. practice

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their season opening game on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. A reminder that the game’s kickoff time has been changed to 2 p.m. MT/4 p.m. ET to allow fans to enjoy Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final later that evening.

In Saskatchewan, the Riders were without offensive lineman Noah Zerr (thumb), while running back Nick Wiebe (knee), rookie receiver Dhel Duncan Busby (hand) and defensive back Jaxon Ford (wrist) will start the season on the six-game injured list. Defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (Achilles) was a full participant.

The Elks started their week without quarterback Jared Doege (knee), wide receiver Vincent Forbes-Mombleau (hip), defensive lineman J-Min Pelley (knee), defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (illness) and linebacker Jake Taylor (wrist).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Nick Wiebe RB Knee DNP
Noah Zerr OL Thumb DNP
Dhel Duncan-Busby WR Hand DNP
Jaxon Ford DB Wrist DNP
Amari Henderson DB Achilles Limited
Brett Lauther K Hip Limited
Bruno Labelle TE Leg Limited
Anthony Lanier II DL Achilles Full

 

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Brett Boyko OL Head Limited
Gavin Cobb WR Hip Limited
Jarret Doege QB Knee DNP
Vincent Forbes-Mombleau WR Hip DNP
J-Min Pelley DL Knee DNP
Loucheiz Purifoy DB Illness DNP
Jake Taylor LB Wrist DNP

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!