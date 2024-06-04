Three-Peat: Collaros rules CFL on TSN’s Top 50 list again

TORONTO — Zach Collaros has been named the top player on the CFL on TSN’s annual top 50 players for 2024 list.

Collaros was also ranked No. 1 on the top 50 players list heading into the 2023 season and No. 1 on the top 50 players list heading into the 2022 campaign. Prior to those nods, Collaros last made an an appearance on the top 50 players list in 2017. He was named the No. 11 player that season as the starting quarterback for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Collaros finished the 2023 regular season completing 291 of his 422 attempts for a career-high 4,252 yards and 33 touchdown passes. With Collaros leading the offence, the Blue Bombers finished as the top team in the West Division for a third consecutive season as the team went 14-4.

The new season kicks off Thursday night when the Collaros and his Blue Bombers host the Montreal Alouettes in a rematch of the 110th Grey Cup, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

DISTRIBUTION BY TEAM

Winnipeg Blue Bombers – 10

Montreal Alouettes – 6

Toronto Argonauts – 6

Saskatchewan Roughriders – 6

BC Lions – 5

Hamilton Tiger-Cats – 5

Calgary Stampeders – 5

Edmonton Elks – 4

Ottawa REDBLACKS – 3

DISTRIBUTION BY POSITION

Receiver – 9

Defensive Back – 8

Defensive Line – 8

Offensive Line – 7

Quarterback – 6

Linebacker – 7

Running Back – 5

1. ZACH COLLAROS | QB, WPG

2. BRADY OLIVEIRA | RB, WPG

3. VERNON ADAMS JR. | QB, BC

4. DALTON SCHOEN | REC, WPG

5. CHAD KELLY | QB, TOR

6. ADARIUS PICKETT | DB, OTT

7. TIM WHITE | REC, HAM

8. WYNTON MCMANIS | LB, TOR

9. WILLIE JEFFERSON | DL, WPG

10. FOLARIN ORIMOLADE | DL, TOR

11. MARC-ANTOINE DEQUOY | DB, MTL

12. DEJON ALLEN | OL, TOR

13. AJ OUELLETTE | RB, SSK

14. KEON HATCHER | REC, BC

15. KENNY LAWLER | REC, WPG

16. EUGENE LEWIS | REC, EDM

17. JAKE CERESNA | DL, TOR

18. GARRY PETERS | DB, BC

19. CODY FAJARDO | QB, MTL

20. MIKE ROSE | DL, CGY

21. JERMARCUS HARDRICK | OL, SSK

22. TYRICE BEVERETTE | LB, MTL

23. RYAN HUNTER | OL, TOR

24. REGGIE BEGELTON | REC, CGY

25. CAMERON JUDGE | LB, CGY

26. JAMAL PETERS | DB, HAM

27. NIC DEMSKI | REC, WPG

28. ALEXANDER HOLLINS | REC, BC

29. DEMERIO HOUSTON | DB, CGY

30. JAVON LEAKE | RB/RET, EDM

31. BRANDON REVENBERG | OL, HAM

32. MICAH AWE | LB, CGY

33. TREVOR HARRIS | QB, SSK

34. DEATRICK NICHOLS | DB, WPG

35. JAMEER THURMAN | LB, SSK

36. KEVIN BROWN | RB, EDM

37. CASEY SAYLES | DL, HAM

38. JAMES BUTLER | RB, HAM

39. STANLEY BRYANT | OL, WPG

40. MUSTAFA JOHNSON | DL, MTL

41. DARNELL SANKEY | LB, MTL

42. BRYCE CARTER | DL, OTT

43. REGGIE STUBBLEFIELD | DB, MTL

44. T.J. LEE | DB, BC

45. MCLEOD BETHEL-THOMPSON | QB, EDM

46. DREW DESJARLAIS | OL, OTT

47. PATRICK NEUFELD | OL, WPG

48. ADAM BIGHILL | LB, WPG

49. ANTHONY LANIER II | DL, SSK