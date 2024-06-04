Three-Peat: Collaros rules CFL on TSN’s Top 50 list again

- News
TORONTO — Zach Collaros has been named the top player on the CFL on TSN’s annual top 50 players for 2024 list.
Collaros was also ranked No. 1 on the top 50 players list heading into the 2023 season and No. 1 on the top 50 players list heading into the 2022 campaign. Prior to those nods, Collaros last made an an appearance on the top 50 players list in 2017. He was named the No. 11 player that season as the starting quarterback for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Collaros finished the 2023 regular season completing 291 of his 422 attempts for a career-high 4,252 yards and 33 touchdown passes. With Collaros leading the offence, the Blue Bombers finished as the top team in the West Division for a third consecutive season as the team went 14-4.
The new season kicks off Thursday night when the Collaros and his Blue Bombers host the Montreal Alouettes in a rematch of the 110th Grey Cup, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET.
DISTRIBUTION BY TEAM
Winnipeg Blue Bombers – 10
Montreal Alouettes – 6
Toronto Argonauts – 6
Saskatchewan Roughriders – 6
BC Lions – 5
Hamilton Tiger-Cats – 5
Calgary Stampeders – 5
Edmonton Elks – 4
Ottawa REDBLACKS – 3
DISTRIBUTION BY POSITION
Receiver – 9
Defensive Back – 8
Defensive Line – 8
Offensive Line – 7
Quarterback – 6
Linebacker – 7
Running Back – 5