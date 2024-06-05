Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 5, 2024

Lions, Argos Injury Reports: Coxie, Adeleke limited on Wed.

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Toronto Argonauts have filed their first injury reports ahead of their matchup on Sunday, June 9 at BMO Field in Toronto.

The Argonauts began their week of practice on Wednesday without five players, including defensive back Mason Pierce (personal) and wide receiver Kevin Mital (foot). Defensive back Tunde Adeleke (knee) and wide receiver Damonte Coxie (hamstring) were limited.

BC was missing defensive lineman Nathan Cherry (knee) for their first practice of the week. Defensive linemen Francis Bemiy Jr. (hamstring) and Pete Robertson (toe) were limited.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Albert Awachie FB Hand Full
Tunde Adeleke DB Knee Limited
Damonte Coxie WR Hamstring Limited
Dylan Giffen OL Hip Full
Daniel Kwamou LB Knee DNP
Tommy Nield WR Quad Limited
Jamie Harry DB Hip DNP
Kevin Mital WR Foot DNP
Mason Pierce WR Personal DNP
David Ungerer III WR Hamstring DNP

 

BC Lions Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Francis Bemiy Jr. DL Hamstring Limited
Nathan Cherry DL Knee DNP
Ayden Eberhardt WR Ankle Full
Pete Robertson DL Toe Limited

