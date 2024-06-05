Lions, Argos Injury Reports: Coxie, Adeleke limited on Wed.

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Toronto Argonauts have filed their first injury reports ahead of their matchup on Sunday, June 9 at BMO Field in Toronto.

The Argonauts began their week of practice on Wednesday without five players, including defensive back Mason Pierce (personal) and wide receiver Kevin Mital (foot). Defensive back Tunde Adeleke (knee) and wide receiver Damonte Coxie (hamstring) were limited.

BC was missing defensive lineman Nathan Cherry (knee) for their first practice of the week. Defensive linemen Francis Bemiy Jr. (hamstring) and Pete Robertson (toe) were limited.