Lions, Argos Injury Reports: Coxie, Adeleke limited on Wed.

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Toronto Argonauts have filed their first injury reports ahead of their matchup on Sunday, June 9 at BMO Field in Toronto.
The Argonauts began their week of practice on Wednesday without five players, including defensive back Mason Pierce (personal) and wide receiver Kevin Mital (foot). Defensive back Tunde Adeleke (knee) and wide receiver Damonte Coxie (hamstring) were limited.
BC was missing defensive lineman Nathan Cherry (knee) for their first practice of the week. Defensive linemen Francis Bemiy Jr. (hamstring) and Pete Robertson (toe) were limited.
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Albert Awachie
|FB
|Hand
|Full
|Tunde Adeleke
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|Damonte Coxie
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Dylan Giffen
|OL
|Hip
|Full
|Daniel Kwamou
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|Tommy Nield
|WR
|Quad
|Limited
|Jamie Harry
|DB
|Hip
|DNP
|Kevin Mital
|WR
|Foot
|DNP
|Mason Pierce
|WR
|Personal
|DNP
|David Ungerer III
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|BC Lions
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Francis Bemiy Jr.
|DL
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Nathan Cherry
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Ayden Eberhardt
|WR
|Ankle
|Full
|Pete Robertson
|DL
|Toe
|Limited