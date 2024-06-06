True Colours: Which CFL team should you cheer for?

TORONTO — Imagine this. You stumble upon a new and exciting game. Nine teams battling for one trophy across the True North. There’s one problem though. Which banner do you rally into battle with?

Stress no more, CFL.ca is here to help you answer just that.

Before you go into the CFL Game Zone to play 2024 CFL Team Picker presented by World Vision, the first step is figuring out which team is going to please you the most by finding out what you like.

That’s why we have something for everyone, doesn’t matter which aspect of the game you prefer, CFL.ca brings you stats that match all nine teams ahead of the 2024 season.

AERIAL SHOW – BC LIONS

It can’t get any easier than this first one. Are you fond of watching a brown oval ball fly as far as possible with a beautiful arch that lands perfectly in the hands of a full-speed athlete? Look no further than the BC Lions. Led by Vernon Adams Jr., Alexander Hollins and Keon Hatcher, the Leos finished first in passing yards in 2023 and look primed to repeat such feat.

RUN FOR(D)REST, RUN! – EDMONTON ELKS

Ok, we know the Elks brought in quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson in the off-season and the offence is looking ready to amass yards through the air as well. That said, this is still the team that finished first in yards per attempt on the ground (6.1) in 2023 behind a dynamic duo of pivot Tre Ford and running back Kevin Brown.

Both players are still going to be dangerous weapon that complements an explosive passing offence led by Bethel-Thompson and Kurleigh Gittens Jr. Not convinced yet? How about Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Javon Leake running wild in the return game?

STONEWALL – OTTAWA REDBLACKS

There’s something to be said about watching people trying to break an immovable object. That’s what this Ottawa run-defence unit was in 2023. We know the REDBLACKS campaign wasn’t what they expected, but the team was as electrifying as it gets with 11 one-possession games last season. The way they kept games close last year was with a defensive front that allowed only 4.3 yards per rush, best mark across all teams.

You have a problem with that? Go complain with Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Bryce Carter or Jovan Santos-Knox. Oh and they also have Adarius Pickett now.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN – SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

So you like catches? How about I offer you one of the best receiving corps in the CFL? That’s right, Regina is home to Samuel Emilus, Shawn Bane Jr., Kian Schaffer-Baker, Mitchell Picton, Mario Alford and newcomer Ajou Ajou.

That group was responsible for the most catches in 2023 (419) in the CFL even with injuries at the quarterback position. With quarterback Trevor Harris healthy and ready to go, look for the Riders pass-catchers to continue grabbing everything that comes their way, including your heart.

DEFENCE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS – MONTREAL ALOUETTES

The title for this one is pretty self-explanatory but let’s nonselfically explain it anyways. The Alouettes defence was one of the biggest storylines of the 2023 season with the unit led by Marc-Antoine Dequoy and Darnell Sankey emerging as a dominant group halfway through the year.

Do you enjoy watching opposing offences punt the ball or defensive players scoring touchdowns? The Als have got you covered. Montreal was the only team to keep opposing offences under 60 percent passing completion, allowed the fewest explosive passing plays and kept quarterbacks to the worst passing efficiency among all teams. Not convinced? Well, they are also the current champions.

THANK YOU CHEETAH, WE’LL TAKE IT FROM HERE – HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

They say the cheetah is the fastest land animal on the planet. We are going to have to agree do disagree. That’s because they haven’t seen the 2023 Tiger-Cats running wild on football fields all across Canada. Nobody had more big plays on special teams (17) than the Ticats last season and nobody had more receiving yards than pass-catcher Tim White.

You know what comes next. Not convinced? How about an all-around back in James Butler? The tailback was third in rushing yards last season while being the only back to finish in the top 15 in catches among all players. Tiger-Cat? More like Tiger-Catch.

I WON’T LET YOU GO – CALGARY STAMPEDERS

You want a team that will take care of you like they do the football? The Stampeders are your crew. The Stamps finished in top three in fewest fumbles lost and interceptions thrown in 2023, taking good care of the pigskin to mount a late-season resurgence that ultimately landed them in the post-season for the 18th consecutive time.

Oh yes, if you like watching playoff football, the Stamps have got you covered. Or maybe you like tackling? Calgary is also home to 2023 leader in tackles Micah Awe.

IT ALL STARTS IN THE TRENCHES – TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Have you ever watched football and became annoyed to see your pivot under immense pressure from the opposing defence? Well, the Boatmen will make sure you (almost) never have to worry about that.

The Argonauts allowed only 19 sacks all season in 2023, 14 fewer than the second place Alouettes, thanks to a dominating offensive line led by Most Oustanding Offensive Lineman Dejon Allen. Being an Argos fan also gives you a chance to say smart football jargons like ‘football games are won or lost in the trenches’.

GIVE ME POINTS – WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

If you’re a fan of high octane explosive offences then you probably know what to do next. The Bombers have appeared in four straight Grey Cups – winning two – under the tutelage of field commander Zach Collaros. The veteran pivot has been wildly successful in Winnipeg and returns most of his 2023 weapons in running back Brady Oliveira and receivers Dalton Schoen, Kenny Lawler and Drew Wolitarsky.

The Bombers led the CFL in points scored, offensive touchdowns, net offence and first downs. This is surely enough, right?