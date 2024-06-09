3 stats that defined Toronto’s Week 1 win over BC

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts proved they could handle the changing tides of a close contest against the BC Lions in Week 1.

Toronto’s home opener at BMO Field saw multiple lead changes in a 35-27 game that showcased offensive prowess from both sides, including a combined four touchdowns in the second quarter alone.

Quarterback Cameron Dukes opening scoring for the Double Blue in the first quarter with a touchdown pass to Ka’Deem Carey and eventually put an end to the scoring swings with a late-game rushing major.

Meanwhile, defence on both sides had big moments from a Lions touchdown return off a forced fumble to a barrage of sacks from the Argos front.

Here are three key stats from Toronto’s Week 1 win over BC.

6 – SACKS BY ARGOS DEFENCE

Toronto’s front totaled six sacks, two of those crucially on a late BC drive in the fourth quarter, for a combined 46 yards. Linebacker Wynton McManis recorded the team’s first sack of 2024 to end BC’s opening drive. McManis is in his third year with the Double Blue and his sixth season in the CFL.

Defensive lineman Jared Brinkman, also in his third campaign with the Argos, added to the tally with two sacks. Fellow Argos Thiadric Hansen, Folarin Orimolade and Jake Ceresna earned their first sacks of the season. It’s also the first for Ceresna as an Argo, as Toronto acquired the defensive lineman from the Edmonton Elks in exchange for Canadian receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and a 2024 draft pick.

5-1 – TURNOVER BATTLE

The BC Lions led the Argos in passing, net offence, second downs, tackles for loss and kick returns among other game statistics.

However, the Lions also took the lead on turnovers with a total of five – one fumble, one interception by Argos cornerback DaShaun Amos, and three turnovers on downs. The giveaways stalled momentum for the Leos, who established an explosive 20-6 lead in the second quarter.

Conversely, the Argos finished with one fumble on the night, albeit that led to a Lions major scored by Tibo Debaillie.

4 – TORONTO TOUCHDOWNS

In a game with major momentum swings and lead changes, the fourth touchdown was the charm for the Argos. Leading by two points late in the fourth quarter, the Argos capitalized after a turnover on downs by the Lions at the BC one-yard line. Dukes ran it in for his first, and the team’s only rushing touchdown of the game.

The major sealed the victory in a game that had a combined seven touchdowns. Vernon Adams Jr. led the Lions offence to two back-to-back majors in the second quarter, followed by a third straight scored by the BC defence.