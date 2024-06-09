Week 2 Injury Reports

- News
TORONTO — Week 2’s injury reports will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Thursday, June 13 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Alijah McGhee
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Justin Howell
|DB
|Calf
|DNP
|Brandin Dandridge
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Tyron Vrede
|LB
|Ribs
|Limited
|Deshawn Stevens
|DL
|Calf
|DNP
|Bryce Carter
|DL
|Quad
|Limited
|Kene Onyeka
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Daniel Okpoko
|DL
|Knee
|Limited
|Bralon Addison
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|Devonte Williams
|RB
|Achilles
|DNP
|Ryquell Armstead
|RB
|Quad
|Limited
|Jeremiah Masoli
|QB
|Illness
|DNP
|Tyrie Adams
|QB
|Knee
|Limited
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Brady Oliveira
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|Adam Bighill
|LB
|Calf
|Full
|Redha Kramdi
|LB
|Hip
|DNP
Friday, June 14 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium
Saturday, June 15 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BC Place
Sunday, June 16 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field