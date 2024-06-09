Follow CFL

© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports June 9, 2024

Week 2 Injury Reports

Jason Halstead/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 2’s injury reports will be housed here and will be updated daily.

RELATED
» Buy Tickets for each matchup here
» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now
» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!
» Sign up and watch games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Thursday, June 13 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Alijah McGhee DB Ankle DNP
Justin Howell DB Calf DNP
Brandin Dandridge DB Knee DNP
Tyron Vrede LB Ribs Limited
Deshawn Stevens DL Calf DNP
Bryce Carter DL Quad Limited
Kene Onyeka DL Knee DNP
Daniel Okpoko DL Knee Limited
Bralon Addison WR Illness DNP
Devonte Williams RB Achilles DNP
Ryquell Armstead RB Quad Limited
Jeremiah Masoli QB Illness DNP
Tyrie Adams QB Knee Limited

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Brady Oliveira RB Knee DNP
Adam Bighill LB Calf Full
Redha Kramdi LB Hip DNP

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT EDMONTON ELKS

Friday, June 14 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT BC LIONS

Saturday, June 15 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BC Place

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Sunday, June 16 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field

 

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!