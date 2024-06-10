Costabile: 8 moments you may have missed in Week 1

Well, CFL fans, the first week of the season is complete. What did you think?

We were treated to some good ol’ fashioned, that’s-so-incredibly-CFL games with a few going right down to the wire, reminding us that in this league, no lead is safe. Looking at you Edmonton and Saskatchewan and Toronto and BC.

With so much excitement over four games from Thursday to Sunday, it’s hard to keep up sometimes. I get it.

So, to help you out, I’ve got eight moments that you may have missed in Week 1.

GIDDY UP, JAKE MAIER

There’s a lot to like about the performance we saw from Calgary Stampeders’ quarterback Jake Maier this past weekend.

He led all starting pivots in Week 1 with a 80.8 completion percentage and was second in QB efficiency (132.7). The 27-year-old threw for 252 and two touchdowns in his team’s win, but the biggest takeaway for me was the big ol’ goose egg he put up in the interceptions category. Maier threw 15 interceptions 2023 and taking care of the football was obviously a point of focus for him heading into this season.

Maier was also moving well in the pocket, extending plays when he needed to and had a few really nice throws on the run. He looked confident in his season debut and if that performance is an indication of what’s to come, Stampeders fans should get used to seeing the wins rack up.

AROUND THE GLOBE

Sunday night saw a pair of Global players making an impact for the BC Lions and the Toronto Argonauts in Tibo Debaillie and Thiadric Hansen, respectively.

Debaillie, in his third season with BC, picked up a loose ball (Josh Archibald forced the fumble on Argos quarterback Cameron Dukes) and returned it 20 yards into the end zone for the Belgium-born, defensive lineman’s first career touchdown. We love a big man touchdown over here. After confirming with the CFL’s head stats guru Steve Daniel, Debaillie’s major was also the first-ever by a Global player in the CFL. Love to see it.

Hansen, in his Toronto debut, had one of the four sacks the Argos got on Vernon Adams Jr. in the fourth quarter. The German defensive lineman also had a special teams tackle and a tackle on defence in his team’s win.

GAME CHANGER

There’s nothing better than a game-changing play that comes at the exact right moment. Just ask Bryan Cox Jr. He knows allllll about those kinds of plays.

With under two minutes on the clock, and the Riders up 22-21, McLeod Bethel-Thompson and his Elks were rolling down the field looking to take the lead. On second and five on the Riders 50-yard line, Cox Jr. stopped them right in their tracks.

The second-year Rider came around the edge, knocked the ball out of MBT’s hands, and he himself jumped on the loose ball. That turnover led to Shawn Bane Jr.‘s third major of the score of the day, which would all but seal the deal for the Riders.

Talk about clutch.

COUNT ‘EM 1, 2, 3

Speaking of Shawn Bane Jr., what a performance by the Roughriders receiver.

Trevor Harris found Bane Jr. three times Saskatchewan’s win over Edmonton, hauling in 125 yards on five catches (25.0 yards per catch) the day before his 29th birthday. Since Harris gift wrapped three majors for Bane, does that mean the Riders quarterback didn’t have to get his receiver anything for his birthday? I ask the hard questions over here.

THESE RETURNERS ARE SPECIAL

There were two moments in Week 1 that just devastated me and they happened to be in the same game.

The Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders matchup on Saturday afternoon featured two of the best returners in the CFL, Mario Alford and Javon Leake. Both had some fantastic returns in the game and both scored touchdowns.

That’s not what had me devastated, no, absolutely not. It was the penalties on the cover teams that negated not one but BOTH touchdowns from counting on the scoreboard that rocked my socks.

It’s such a shame to see two great return majors called back, but it was a nice in-your-face reminder of what kind of damage Leake and Alford can do.

RING ME

We all saw Tyson’s two touchdowns and 141 total yards over the weekend. Philpot was impressive in his Week 1 performance as he helped his Montreal Alouettes win their first game of the season. He more than earned that tank of oxygen he had to use on the sideline.

But I think the best moment for me was seeing Tyson’s touchdown celebration: pointing at his ring finger staring at the team (and the fan base) that he and his Alouettes beat in the Grey Cup. So cold, man. So. Cold.

MAN, I FEEL LIKE A WOMAN

Who knew that Shania Twain was a Calgary Stampeders fan?

The 105th Grey Cup halftime act (who remembers the iconic red sparkly jump suit and the dog sleds??) was at McMahon Stadium on Friday night taking in some CFL action.

And with her in the building, Calgary got their first W of the season. If I were the Stampeders, I’d be inviting her back for every home game for good luck. If they need me to come to escort her around the stadium…be her personal assistant…capture content with her…I’m available. Hint hint. Nudge nudge.

AIR GUITAR? AIR GUITAR.

The Toronto Argonauts had an epic rendition of O’Canada on Sunday night with an electric guitar version of the national anthem.

But it was Emmanuel Rugamba who stole the show with one of the best air guitars I’ve ever seen. Nicely done, sir!