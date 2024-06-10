Elks sign National defensive back Josh Hagerty

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed National defensive back Josh Hagerty, the club announced Monday.

Hagerty has appeared in 31 games over three CFL seasons (2021-23) with the Argos, recording 39 total tackles and winning the 109th Grey Cup in 2022.

RELATED

» Images: Saskatchewan at Edmonton

» Elks bring back fullback Bruno Lagace

» Bane Jr. scores three times in Riders comeback win over Elks

» Get Your Seat: Buy 2024 tickets here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The Regina product was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 CFL Draft (47th overall) following three seasons (2017-19) at the University of Saskatchewan.

Hagerty played in 26 regular season games for the U of S, where he had 72 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery, while being a part of the Huskies Hardy Cup championship team in 2018.