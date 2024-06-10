Fantasy Rewind: Bane Jr., Philpot dominate in Week 1

TORONTO — If you want to know if there’s a lot of wide receiver talent in the CFL look no further than to Shawn Bane Jr. and Tyson Philpot.

The duo combined for over 70 Fantasy Points in Week 1 as the top receiving threats for their teams. It also translated to wins for both the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes respectively, showing that sometimes fantasy and real life can walk hand in hand.

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Cameron Dukes also led his team to victory in real life while guiding fantasy owners to a high-scoring weekend.

Who else showed up in Week 1? CFL.ca brings you the top lineup of the first week of games.

Quarterback

Cameron Dukes, TOR

Dukes started his 2024 campaign with the right foot by guiding the Toronto Argonauts to a Week 1 win over the Lions. Fantasy fans that trusted the young pivot were rewarded with 31.7 Fantasy Points after scoring four total touchdowns (three as a passer, one as a runner), including a late one on a quarterback sneak that put the game out of hand and probably won a fantasy matchup or two along the way.

Running backs

Ka’Deem Carey, TOR

Toronto continues to provide reliable fantasy names despite the changes in personnel. Carey scored 20.7 Fantasy Points by showcasing his talents both as a receiver and a rusher in his first game as an Argonaut. The tailback finished with 65 yards on the ground and 40 yards and a touchdown through the air.

James Butler, HAM

Hamilton’s running back continues to be one of the best options in CFL Fantasy, finishing with 14.1 Fantasy Points in Week 1. A good sign going forward is that his high scoring came through sheer yardage (131 yards from scrimmage and a catch), leaving room for an even better fantasy performance in weeks where Butler finds the paydirt.

Receivers

Tyson Philpot, MTL

From Grey Cup hero to Week 1 standout, Philpot picked up right where he left off last November. The young Alouettes receiver led all players in points with 36.1, catching 10 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Shawn Bane Jr., SSK

Bane Jr. showed great chemistry with quarterback Trevor Harris and provided Roughriders fans a lot to cheer for in Week 1. The receiver finished a close second to Philpot in Fantasy Points with 35.5 after scoring a trio of majors and helping Saskatchewan start the season with a victory.

Flex

Justin McInnis, BC

The National receiver had a strong performance for the Lions with 23.3 Fantasy Points, leading the team in receiving yards (103) while also catching seven passes and a major.

Defence

Montreal Alouettes

The defending champions showed they are still the team to beat in 2024 after going into Winnipeg and taking down the Blue Bombers. The Als allowed the fewest points in Week 1 while also tallying an interception and a fumble recovery.