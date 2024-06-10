Ticats add Big-Ten all-time passing yards leader Taulia Tagovailoa

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday they have signed American quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to the practice roster.

Tagovailoa, 24, most recently attended NFL mini-camps with the Seattle Seahawks (2024) and Arizona Cardinals (2024).

The five-foot-11, 200-pound native of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, played 41 games over his four seasons at the University of Maryland, completing 955 of 1,424 pass attempts (67.1 per cent), for 11,256 yards and 76 passing touchdowns while adding 13 rushing touchdowns. He began his collegiate career at the University of Alabama (2019), before transferring to Maryland.

Tagovailoa is the Big Ten’s all-time leader in passing yards (11,256) and completion percentage (67.1 per cent). He also holds various Maryland records including passing yards (11,256), passing touchdowns (76), total touchdowns (89), completions (955) and multiple single-season records including, completions (328) and passing yards (3,860). He is also tied with current Ticats head coach Scott Milanovich for the most passing touchdowns (26) in a single season in Maryland history.

The pivot is also the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.