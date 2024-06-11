5 PFF Grades that standout from Week 1

TORONTO — One week doesn’t a season make, but it can definitely be the start of something.

No system is perfect when it comes to grading players, but the more data you add to the equation, the closer you get to a clearer picture. That’s why small sample sizes can be deceiving, but they also provide a piece of evidence that helps understand where teams (and individual players) stand as the 2024 CFL season takes off.

Trevor Harris and Jake Maier playing well in Week 1 is a good sign for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders respectively, even if it’s way too early to start handing out awards. The Argonauts defensive front winning the trench battle against the Lions also bodes well for their future, but it’s still only one week.

With all the necessary disclaimers out of the way, CFL.ca brings you five Pro Football Focus grades that stood out from Week 1.

Dedrick Mills | RB | Calgary Stampeders | 80.7

There were some questions at running back for the Stampeders after Ka’Deem Carey left in free agency. While the former Stamp also stood out in Week 1, Mills answered some of those questions with 106 yards from scrimmage.

It might not have been the most eye-popping statistic evening for Mills, but his grade reflects a 6.7 average on the ground for a Calgary team that looked like a West Division threat themselves, especially if the running game can be this effective.

Jake Ceresna | DL | Toronto Argonauts | 90.4

The Argonauts doubled down on defence by sending one of their best playmakers (Kurleigh Gittens Jr.) in exchange for Ceresna in the off-season.

The pass rusher repaid their trust with the second-best defensive grade of the week (behind only teammate Jared Brinkman) after tallying a sack, three tackles for loss and seven total pressures.

Trevor Harris | QB | Saskatchewan Roughriders | 91.6

This might be one of the most significant grades of Week 1. Harris almost made the PFF Honour Roll after guiding the Riders to a thrilling win over the Edmonton Elks in his first game coming back from an injury that cost him most of his 2023 season.

Saskatchewan retooled its roster looking to be a threat in the West Division and it’s a good sign their quarterback seems ready to captain a team full of talented playmakers like Shawn Bane Jr., Samuel Emilus, AJ Ouellette and Kian Schaffer-Baker, amongst others.

Jameer Thurman | LB | Saskatchewan Roughriders | 74.4

The Riders brought in Thurman to be an enforcer in the middle of their defence and the linebacker did just that in his Saskatchewan debut.

The vereran had a 78.7 run-defence grade and a 70.0 coverage grade, showcasing a complete game that the Roughriders hope continues throughout the season.

Folarin Orimolade | DL | Toronto Argonauts | 83.6

Orimolade is another defensive weapon for what looks to be another dominant defence for the Argonauts.

The veteran had a sack and four total pressures while winning 20.6 per cent of his pass rushing snaps as part of a dominant Double Blue defence that finished with six total sacks against the Lions on Sunday.