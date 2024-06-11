Als’ defensive back Stubblefield out for season with torn ACL

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that Reggie Stubblefield‘s season is over.

The 25-year-old American suffered a torn ACL in the final moments of the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg.

Stubblefield joined the Alouettes in 2023 and had a standout defensive season with three sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble. The defensive back also finished with 38 defensive tackles with 13 games played.

The Alouettes have added offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine to the practice roster. Turnetine attended training camp with the Alouettes earlier this year.

Montreal heads to Edmonton to face the Elks at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, June 14.