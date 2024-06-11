Argos release defensive lineman Shawn Oakman

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have released defensive lineman Shawn Oakman, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old former Baylor star has 18 sacks through three CFL seasons, all spent in Toronto.

Oakman had six sacks in 2023, along with 27 tackles and a forced fumble in 15 games and was a key part of a defence that helped last year’s team go 16-2. He was placed on the one-game injured list ahead of the Argos’ 2024 season opener, a 35-27 win over the visiting BC Lions.

Oakman is a two-time East Division All-Star (2021, 2022) and was a CFL All-Star in 2021. He was a part of the Argos’ 2022 squad that won the 109th Grey Cup.

On the heels of their win over the Lions the Argos are on a bye week. They’re back in action on Sat. June 22 when they host the Edmonton Elks at BMO Field.

The team also announced the release of Canadian defensive lineman Benoit Marion on Tuesday.