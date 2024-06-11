Fantasy Sleepers: Bo Levi Mitchell an option?

Cameron Dukes was the highlight of our Week 1 sleepers as the Toronto quarterback surprised with 31.7 fantasy points. He wasn’t the only player under the radar who delivered, several of which will show up here in our Week 2 edition of CFL fantasy sleepers.

Quarterback

Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $9,400 Salary

Mitchell scored a solid 17.6 fantasy points in his return to Calgary in Week 1 and would have had better numbers had his receiving corps not suffered from a case of the Dropsies. He looked a lot like Mitchell who won a pair of Most Outstanding Player awards, showing he still has plenty left in the tank to push the Ticats toward the postseason.

A Week 2 matchup against a Saskatchewan defence that yielded 336 passing yards in the opener against Edmonton is a good one for Mitchell, who unearthed a pair of potential fantasy standouts in newcomers Shemar Bridges ($2,500) and Brendan O’Leary-Orange ($3,400) while having Tim White and James Butler at his disposal. He’s projected for just 9.5 FP this week, but we see Mitchell being closer to, if not topping, his Week 1 production.

Running Back

Ryquell Armstead, Ottawa, $2,500 Salary

Someone has to carry the ball for the REDBLACKS in the wake of Devonte Williams’ season-ending Achilles injury. Why not Armstead, who was atop the depth chart in Ottawa’s preseason finale. The well-traveled NFL veteran spent last season on the practice squad and now has an opportunity to establish himself as the lead back.

With only Amlicar Polk ($2,500) the only other back on the roster, Armstead should see the bulk of touches in the REDBLACKS season opener against the Blue Bombers. There is risk here, but Armstead can use Thursday to show fantasy players his capabilities.

Receivers

Brendan O’Leary-Orange, Hamilton, $3,400 Salary

Shemar Bridges ($2,500) cracked the Week 2 rankings, so O’Leary-Orange finds his way here after catching all four of his targets for 62 yards in the Week 1 loss at Calgary. He showed his skills after the catch, with 22 of his yards coming once he hauled in a Bo Levi Mitchell pass.

The former Blue Bomber is positioned to become a steady presence in the Hamilton passing game. With his six-foot-four frame, O’Leary-Orange is a big target that can dominate the middle of the field and should see more looks against Saskatchewan, so expect his 6.5 FP projection to finish closer to the 10.2 FP he scored in Week 1.

Clark Barnes, Calgary, $5,400 Salary

Barnes led the Stampeders with eight targets in Week 1, catching six for 61 yards and a major. Calgary drafted Barnes in the fifth round of the 2023 CFL Draft. He showed his potential with 25 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown in nine games before a knee injury ended his rookie campaign. The former Guelph standout is a playmaker who showed in Week 1 that he is an ideal complement with Reggie Begelton, and while expecting him to repeat his 18.1 FP performance against the Tiger-Cats, expect Barnes to clear his Week 2 projection of 8.4 FP.

Travis Fulgham, BC, $2,500 Salary

Fulgham was once a favorite target of then-Philadelphia Eagles pivot Carson Wentz in 2020, catching 38 passes for 538 yards and four majors in 13 games before a nomadic journey through several NFL teams led him to sign with the Lions in January. He made his Week 1 debut, catching both of his targets for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Fulgham should see more targets, especially if Vernon Adams Jr. ($14,000) does a better job of pass distribution (Alexander Hollins and Jevon Cottoy had a combined 23 targets in Week 1). If so, Fulgham, projected for just 2.2 fantasy points, will see his fantasy salary increase.