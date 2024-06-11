Must See TV: Bane Jr. dashes towards major

TORONTO — Week 1 was already full of excitement as Canada watched four incredible football games.

The Montreal Alouettes showed they are still the champions, while Stampeders, Roughriders and Argonauts gave everyone their 2024 greeting card.

That includes highlights of all types, including defensive touchdowns, 40-yard bombs and an outnumbered receiver powering his way to his first touchdown ever.

CFL.ca brings you some of the top highlights of Week 1.

The BC Lions went on a scoring frenzy in the second quarter that included touchdowns by both the offence and defence. The latter came when a swarm of Lions defenders got to a scrambling Cameron Dukes and brought him to the ground, knocking the ball loose for a streaking Tibo Debaillie to scoop and score for the visitors.

It was the first touchdown by a Global player in the CFL and highlights the depth of this defensive front for BC.

Shawn Bane Jr. was Must See TV all afternoon against the Edmonton Elks, showcasing why everyone was gushing over the Riders receiving corps all off-season.

The pass-catcher ended with three touchdowns, including this beautiful 40-yard connection with Trevor Harris. The pivot calmly evaded the pressure from Edmonton’s defensive line and found a streaking Bane Jr. who had beat his man for what looks like an easy touchdown, but is the product of chemistry between quarterback and receiver.

Cam Echols – and one for all

Sometimes in life you’re going to be outnumbered and the odds are going to be stacked against you. Sweat not, because there’s a way.

That’s the predicament that Stamps receiver Cam Echols found himself in when pivot Jake Maier threw the ball in his direction while in the end zone. Surrounded by three Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the young buck jumped and grabbed the ball to bring it in for six.

Rasheed Bailey – Just in time

Lots of new faces at new places showed up in Week 1, including Rasheed Bailey who moved from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to the Argonauts.

The receiver showed right away why he’s a valuable piece of any receiving corps, catching one of three touchdown passes by Cameron Dukes on a ball that arrived at the perfect time to beat the defender.

Tyson Philpot – What can’t they do?

If you thought that scoring the Grey Cup winning touchdown was enough for Cody Fajardo and Tyson Philpot, you thought wrong.

The duo was back at in Week 1 with a couple of touchdown connections, including this beautiful 76-yard major on a flea flicker that showcased arm strength, speed, creativity and just overall good football by the current champions.