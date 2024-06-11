Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 2 picks

TORONTO — Week 1 of the CFL season threw its share of twists and turns at CFL.ca’s pick makers, with some of them playing catch-up out of the gate of the 2024 season.

The Toronto Argonauts’ win over the BC Lions handed all six of the pick makers a loss and some early season indecisiveness from the group left just about everyone a little worse for wear, save for one pick maker.

Kristina Costabile (3-1) is the lone person with a record above .500 after Week 1. We have two others sitting at an even .500 and three pick makers with a 1-3 record. What will Week 2 hold for the pick makers, or anyone playing CFL Pick Em presented by Old Dutch?

Let’s get into this week’s games.

WPG at OTT

The Bombers didn’t look like themselves in their Week 1 loss to the Alouettes. Zach Collaros threw for just over 200 yards on 20-33 passing, didn’t find the end zone and was intercepted by Marc-Antoine Dequoy. With Kenny Lawler injured and Brady Oliveira not getting work in to this point of the week in practice, we wonder how impactful the offence will be. That said, those making picks don’t think that will matter too much come Thursday night. The consensus is that the Bombers will spoil the REDBLACKS’ home opener and hand former teammate Dru Brown his first loss as a starter in the process.

PICK

Writers: 100% Winnipeg

Fans: 86% Winnipeg

MTL at EDM

The Elks took a difficult loss at home to open their season, while the Alouettes came out razor sharp in their handling of the Bombers. McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the Elks put together 349 yards of net offence in Week 1 and the Als will be looking to stifle them the same way they did the Bombers. The Als went into Edmonton last year in Week 19 and took a wild win, erasing a first-half deficit with a 23-point second quarter, en route to a 35-21 win. We’re not sure if that played into pick makers’ minds this week, but we have a heavy favourite in this one.

PICK

Writers: 100% Montreal

Fans: 86% Montreal

CGY at BC

Jake Maier and the Stamps showed out in their season-opening win over the Tiger-Cats. If they can go into BC Place and steal the thunder from what promises to be a rowdy crowd that’ll see 50 Cent perform at halftime, they’ll likely start to win over some of the pick makers. As it stands right now, most think that Vernon Adams Jr. and the Lions will bounce back from their loss to the Argos with a strong showing at home.

PICK

Writers: 83% BC

Fans: 80% BC

SSK at HAM

Corey Mace’s Riders fought their way back into their Week 1 game against the Elks and left with a win. They’ll have to bring a consistent effort this week to do the same in Hamilton, where the Ticats are regrouping after their frustrating loss to the Stamps. Keep an eye on linebacker Jameer Thurman on Sunday. A Ticat for the 2023 season, he returns to Tim Hortons Field as a visitor and will look to find a big way to impact the game. There’s a slight bit more uncertainty on this one, as the writers are more split and Ticat fans are pushing for their team in Pick Em.

PICK

Writers: 66% Saskatchewan

Fans: 73% Saskatchewan