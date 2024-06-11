Receiving Boost: Elks sign Tevin Jones

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed free agent receiver Tevin Jones, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old had signed with the Montreal Alouettes in free agency over the winter, but was one of the final players cut from the team’s training camp.

Jones spent the past two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023. The six-foot-two, 225-pound Memphis product pulled in 65 catches for 882 yards and had three touchdowns in 17 games last year. Through his two seasons in Saskatchewan, he has 85 catches for 1,147 yards and six touchdowns.

Prior to coming up north, the six-foot-two receiver had NFL stints with the Houston Texans (2016), Kansas City Chiefs (2017), Pittsburgh Steelers (2018-19), and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021). In five games with the Steelers in 2019, he had four catches for 61 yards.

The Elks host the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, June 14 at Commonwealth Stadium.