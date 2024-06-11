REDBLACKS add Winston Rose to practice roster

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS are getting some veteran help for their secondary.

The team announced on Tuesday they have signed two-time Grey Cup Champion (2019, 2021) and former CFL All-Star (2019) defensive back Winston Rose to the practice roster.

A veteran of 70 CFL games over the course of six seasons, Rose returns to the REDBLACKS, where he began his career north of the border in 2017.

He spent the last four campaigns with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, helping them to back-to-back Grey Cup victories in 2019, and 2021, along with two more appearances in 2022, and 2023. Through 10 regular season games in 2023, Rose put up 32 tackles, and nabbed his 18th career interception.

Ottawa opens its season at TD Place on Thursday, June 13, against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.