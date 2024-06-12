Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Butler to get his first ’24 major?

Week 1 of Blitz Picks was near perfection as we finished with a 7-1 record.

After coming oh, so close to a dream week, Week 2 offers a new opportunity to run the table.

CFL.ca brings you this week’s Blitz Picks, including James Butler looking for his first touchdown of the season, McLeod Bethel-Thompson looking to continue his scoring ways and more.

1. Does Elks QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson throw a touchdown pass?

Play Elks Blitz Picks Here

Yes. Even against a Montreal defence that kept Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros ($12,900) from completing a major in Week 1, Bethel-Thompson’s receiving corps is too good and diverse to keep him from finding the end zone at least once on Friday.

2. How many points will the REDBLACKS score against the Blue Bombers on Thursday (Over 23.5 points or under 23.5 points)?

Play REDBLACKS Blitz Picks Here

Under. The new-look Ottawa offence has the potential to light up defences, but let’s temper expectations for their regular season opener against an ornery Winnipeg defence seeking to vent its Week 1 frustrations on former teammate and new REDBLACKS starting pivot Dru Brown ($9,000).

3. Winnipeg QB Zach Collaros had 209 passing yards in Week 1. Will his passing total against the REDBLACKS be over or under 250 yards?

Play Bombers Blitz Picks Here

Over. With news of 2023 Most Outstanding Player Brady Oliveira ($12,900) sidelined for Thursday, expect the Blue Bombers to be pass-heavy even with the loss of Kenny Lawler to the six-game injured list. Dalton Schoen ($10,000), Nic Demski ($8,900), and Drew Wolitarsky ($9,100) are still in the lineup, so count on Collaros to return to his All-Star calibre play.

4. Does Saskatchewan running back AJ Ouellette rush for over or under 70.5 yards against Hamilton on Sunday?

Play Riders Blitz Picks Here

Over. Ouellette was held in check in his Riders debut but will rebound against a Tiger-Cats defence that let Calgary’s Dedrick Mills ($10,800) average 9.2 yards per carry against them in Week 1.

5. Will the Alouettes defence score a defensive major against the Elks on Friday?

Play Als Blitz Picks Here

Yes, which probably means the Montreal’s defence will record an end zone celebration after someone (let’s say Marc-Antoine Dequoy) creates a turnover and outruns the Edmonton offence.

6. Will Calgary defensive lineman Mike Rose have over 1.5 sacks against the Lions on Saturday?

Play Stamps Blitz Picks Here

Over. Vernon Adams Jr. ($14,000) was sacked six times and knocked down several other times on Sunday. The Stampeders had just one Week 1 sack, but Rose and the Calgary defence will change that.

7. Will Hamilton RB James Butler score a touchdown against Saskatchewan on Sunday?

Play Ticats Blitz Picks here

Yes. Count on Butler ($13,300), who accounted for 131 yards from scrimmage in Week 1, to score his first major of the season.

8. Will Lions RB William Stanback finish with over or under 80.5 rushing yards against the Stampeders on Saturday?

Play Lions Blitz Picks Here

Under. While Stanback ($11,200) might finish with over 80.5 yards from scrimmage, BC’s offensive line issues could linger as the Lions make adjustments early in the season.