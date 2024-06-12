Oliveira to miss Bombers’ game Thursday, Lawler to six-game injured list

WINNIPEG — The injury bug has taken a bite out of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The team’s depth chart for Thursday night’s game in Ottawa against the REDBLACKS shows that star tailback Brady Oliveira (knee) will not suit up. Even worse, receiver Kenny Lawler has been moved to the six-game injured list after reportedly fracturing his arm in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

Oliveira was the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2023, thanks to the 1,534 rushing yards he racked up and a combined 2,016 yards. His rushing total was the second-highest single-season mark ever posted by a National player, second to Jon Cornish. A CFL All-Star and West Division All-Star last season, Oliveira missed the entire week of practice after posting 11 carries for 38 yards and three catches for 17 yards in the Bombers’ Week 1 loss. Johnny Augustine will get the start in Oliveira’s place.

Lawler, 29, had three catches for 26 yards last week in the game against the Alouettes. He had 50 catches for 901 yards with six touchdowns last year for the Bombers, suiting up in 12 games. The 2023 season marked his return to Winnipeg, after he spent 2022 with the Edmonton Elks, who signed him as a free agent.

First-year receiver Keric Wheatfall will take Lawler’s spot in the starting lineup on Thursday against the REDBLACKS.

Through 54 games, Lawler has 218 catches for 3,472 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. A 2021 CFL All-Star and a two-time West Division All-Star, Lawler was a member of the Bombers’ 2019 and 2021 Grey Cup-winning teams.