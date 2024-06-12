Ticats sign Nationals Benoit Marion, Siriman Bagayogo

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday the football club has signed a pair of nationals, including defensive lineman Benoit Marion and defensive back Siriman Bagayogo.

Marion, 28, suited up in one game this season with the Toronto Argonauts, registering one special teams tackle.

The six-foot-five, 250-pound native of Montreal, Quebec, has suited up in 32 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the Argonauts (2021-24), totalling 19 total tackles, one quarterback sack and two forced fumbles. Marion was originally selected by the Montreal Alouettes in the third round, 25th overall, in the 2020 CFL Draft.

Bagayogo, 26, suited up in 14 regular season games last season with the BC Lions, registering nine total tackles, including six defensive tackles.

The six-foot-three, 195-pound native of Bois-Des-Filion, Quebec, also suited up in two playoff games with the Lions, registering two special teams tackles. The former University of Guelph defensive back was originally selected by the Lions in the second round, 14th overall, of the 2023 CFL Draft.