Argos sign American receiver Jake Herslow

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today the signing of American wide receiver Jake Herslow.

Herslow, 26, spent time with Saskatchewan in 2023 after being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks following the 2022 NFL Draft.

The six-foot, 185lb receiver played his senior season at The University of Houston in 2021 setting career highs with 35 catches for 480 yards and five touchdowns.

Prior to his time at Houston, the Virginia native spent four seasons at Old Dominion University (2016-2019), adding 11 receptions for 109 yards, while contributing 15 special teams tackles in 30 games for the Monarchs.