Nye: Which defence has the edge in Stamps vs. Lions?

For two-straight seasons, the BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders have gone head-to-head in the playoffs with the Lions coming out on top in the Western Semi-Final.

The budding rivalry will be renewed on Saturday as the Stamps and Lions do battle and here’s a look at the defensive side of the ball with who I see as having the edge in this head-to-head matchup.

Of course, there has been plenty of change for both the teams from last year’s Western Semi as they try to figure out the right combination of 12 starters early in 2024.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Both teams lost big time players in the Stampeders losing Derek Wiggan and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund to the Montreal Alouettes, while the Lions lost star Matthieu Betts to the NFL and released defensive end David Menard.

The Lions countered losing Betts to the NFL by bringing in NFL vet Christian Covington to help solidify the defensive line, while running with former Roughrider Pete Robertson and vet Sione Teuhema off the edge.

In Week 1, the Lions were much better against the run than the Stampeders were as the Tiger-Cats James Butler had a big day on the ground. The Lions allowed over 100-yards as well but the Argonauts ran the ball a lot with first year starter Cameron Dukes behind centre.

I feel like this is nearly a draw but after Week 1, I’ll give the slight edge to the new-look defensive front of the BC Lions.

LINEBACKERS

This is another close matchup between the two linebacking groups. There’s depth for days with Cameron Judge and Micah Awe being backed by Micah Teitz and Adam Konar as cagey CFL veterans in Calgary.

In BC, the Lions role out Josh Woods, Ben Hladik and Bo Lokombo. At the coverage linebacker spot, the Lions are starting the year with first year starter Patrice Rene at SAM, while the Stampeders have a veteran Brandon Dozier.

Again, you look at the work James Butler was able to do in Week 1, but I’d argue that won’t be the norm against this linebacker roster for the Stampeders.

But it’s hard to not like what the Lions have either.

Can I call it a tie?

Fine.

I’ll give a slight edge, this time to the Calgary Stampeders!

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Are you kidding me???

Maybe I should write this up as just how close these two teams are on paper from a defensive aspect because their secondaries have a mix of new and old.

With T.J. Lee starting the year on the injured list and the release of Marcus Sayles, the Lions enter the season with some newer faces in the secondary while also bringing in a veteran and former CFL All-Star Ciante Evans to complement top defensive back Garry Peters. Peters is an absolute lock down corner in this league but is working next Emmanuel Rugamba, who has shuffled around the secondary but is one of the more under rated players in the league. The final pieces to the coverage team are veteran safety Adrian Greene and a rookie on the wide side in Jordan Perryman.

Over in Calgary, they brought in former Bomber Demerio Houston as well as Rodney Randle Jr., who returns to the CFL after a year giving the NFL a look. Kobe Williams has become a solid coverage guy and isn’t afraid of coming down to stop the run either and Tre Roberson is a proven veteran. The only new face to the group is Bentlee Sanders, who is starting his CFL career as the team’s safety.

Both teams have tremendous veterans, some new free agent signings and a rookie.

Who do you give the edge to?

Well, I believe as a collective, it’ll be the Stampeders. Though I still think Garry Peters is the best coverage player on the field on Saturday.