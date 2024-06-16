In My Words | DaVaris Daniels: Sharing the love on Father’s Day

CFL.ca presents In My Words, a space for CFL players, coaches and staff to share their stories.

Growing up as the son of an NFL player, my journey is a testament to the impact of family and football shaping my life to what it is today.

Raised in an environment where football was not just a game but a way of life, I really learned some valuable lessons from my Dad’s 15-year career in the NFL. I always wanted to be just like him, but I also wished I could have been around even more throughout his journey. The challenges and triumphs of witnessing my father’s dedication to the game left a significant mark on me, instilling good work ethic on the field and a serious passion for football. The only thing I’ve ever wanted to be in life was a football player…and a Dad.

Now, I’m living out my dream of being a professional football player and the father of two boys, Jett who is five, and Ace who is one.

For me, being a Dad isn’t just about providing guidance, it’s about creating lasting memories and being present for them. Balancing football and family has been challenging at times, but it’s getting easier as I get older.

Raising two sons is a big responsibility and a huge honour that I take seriously. Passing down the dedication, work ethic and passion from my childhood experience plays a big role in my parenting style.

Football is a massive part of my life, but nothing means more to me than my family. I’m continuing to navigate the roles of being an athlete and father. My main goal is to build a legacy that extends beyond the football field and hopefully my boys can look back one day and think, ‘Wow my Dad was a great football player, but an even better father.’