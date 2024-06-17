Costabile: 10 moments you may have missed in Week 2

What a week.

Sunday night’s game in Hamilton may have been the game of the week with the Roughriders storming back to defeat the Tiger-Cats to start their season 2-0.

Montreal remains undefeated as well, beating Edmonton this week to improve to 2-0 on the campaign, while Ottawa took down the Bombers in a weather-delayed exciting finish and BC notched their first W of the season in front of over 50,000 and 50 Cent.

If you missed anything, don’t worry, I’ve got you. Here are 10 moments from Week 2.

STOP RIGHT NOW, THANK YOU VERY MUCH

Talk about a game-saving play.

Damon Webb had the biggest play on defence for the Ottawa REDBLACKS this weekend, stopping what was likely going to be a touchdown that could have changed the outcome of contest.

After an hour weather delay, the teams hit the field with just over two minutes remaining on the clock. On second down on the Ottawa seven-yard line, Zach Collaros targeted Dalton Schoen in the front corner of the end zone and Webb jumped in front of the pass like a missile, knocking the ball away from the receiver and out of bounds. The Bombers went for it on third down and Lorenzo Mauldin sacked Collaros, turning the ball over on downs and sealing the first win of the season for the REDBLACKS.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED??

For the second week in a row, the Saskatchewan Roughriders mounted a fourth quarter comeback. And what a comeback it was.

The Riders were down by a touchdown with just over two minutes left on the clock. Harris and co. drove down the field starting at their own 22 to tie the game. After they did tie things up at 30, Bo Levi Mitchell and co. had 35 seconds on the clock to move into at least field goal range for the win, but the Riders defence had other plans. C.J. Avery picked off Mitchell, hauling in a ball that bounced off Tim White’s hands, giving the ball right back to his quarterback. After back-to-back runs from AJ Ouellette, Brett Lauther booted the game-winning 43-yard field goal with zeroes on the clock.

I was at this game and my jaw was on the floor at Tim Hortons Field when it was all said and done. Incredible stuff.

DUDE’S STILL GOT IT

Something that was great to see in Week 2? Bo Levi Mitchell looking like vintage Bo in Sunday’s loss to the Riders.

The Ticats pivot had a second week in a row of a few of his receivers dropping passes (including Tim White‘s fumble that led to a Riders interception late in the fourth) but don’t let that influence how you judge his performance overall. Mitchell went 27/38, throwing for 380 yards, three touchdowns and the aforementioned interception, including a 60-yard bomb to Steven Dunbar Jr. for a touchdown.

After seeing Bo dealing with injures in 2023, it’s been really nice to see him have back-to-back good performances to start the year.

YOU SHALL NOT PASS

After allowing six sacks in Week 1 against the Toronto Argonauts, the BC Lions offensive line tightened things up over the weekend against Calgary.

The unit did not allow a single sack, protecting their quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and keeping the Stampeders’ pass rush in check. The time in the pocket allowed for Adams Jr. to throw for 277 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions on the day, to go along with a 59-yard completion to Ayden Eberhardt.

SCHAFF AND MY-OH-MY BAKE

Kian Schaffer-Baker was excellent over the weekend and instrumental in his team’s come-from-behind victory, hauling in a pair of touchdowns and 109 yards. He was targeted nine times in the contest, catching seven of those passes, averaging 15.6 yards a catch, his longest going for 37.

One of his touchdowns was also the game-tying score late in the fourth quarter. Can you say clutch?

DOINK!

This is just a moment for a quick laugh. No explanation needed. Doink.

O’CANADA, WE STAND ON GUARD FOR BEN

Why hello there, Ben Hladik.

The Lions weakside linebacker is having a sensational start to the 2024 season with back-to-back 10-tackle performances, good for first in the CFL (20). Against the Stampeders, to along with his double-digit tackle total, the Canadian hauled in an interception and three tackles for a loss.

WHAT A CATCH

There were plenty of moments during the Riders comeback that I could single out (including a stellar Jerreth Sterns catch that he held onto while getting injured) but wanted to mention Mario Alford‘s reception that led to their tying touchdown.

The Riders returner was in the game at receiver because Shawn Bane Jr. left and didn’t return and Jerreth Sterns was injured a few plays earlier. On second-and-three on the Hamilton 17-yard line, Trevor Harris found Alford who impressively got his hands underneath the pass on the turf to secure the six-yard catch. It was called an incomplete pass at first but Corey Mace’s successful challenge overturned it, bringing up a fresh set of downs. The next play was Kian Schaffer-Baker‘s game-tying touchdown score.

Not surprising at all, but the Riders’ returner can make some plays on offence, too.

YOU BETTER GET THIS PARTY STARTED

With the addition of Adarius Pickett, the self-proclaimed Party Starter, the Ottawa REDBLACKS are looking like they’re having a whole lotta fun.

Returning from the rain delay, Ottawa was feelin’ it, with a boombox and some dancing before heading back onto the field. Looks like Pickett’s fun attitude has rubbed off on the entire team. I love to see it.

SPEAKING OF PARTIES….

Go shorty, it’s your birthday! 50 Cent was in the house ahead of the Lions and Stamps game on Saturday and was rocking a custom BC Lions jersey.

Actor Owen Wilson was also in attendance. Wow! Just know I said that wow in a perfect Owen Wilson impression. What? You don’t think I did it very well? Well, you can’t hear me through the screen so you don’t know that. Wait, why are you about to close your browser?