Fantasy Rewind: Mills, Fletcher lead RBs in Week 2

TORONTO — There’s nothing in fantasy quite like a player who can do it all.

That’s what Dedrick Mills and Walter Fletcher showcased in Week 2 by causing damage as runners and as pass-catchers. Both players featured in the top lineup of the week due to their efforts in both phases of the offence.

Who else was amongst the top CFL Fantasy scorers of Week 2? CFL.ca brings you the top lineup of the week.

Quarterback

Vernon Adams Jr., BC – 28.0

The BC Lions looked like themselves in the win against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. That means their explosive aerial offence was once again on display with Adams Jr. connecting deep with the likes of Alexander Hollins, Justin McInnis and Ayden Eberhardt multiple times.

Overall the pivot finished with 277 passing yards and two majors while also rushing for 16 yards and another score.

Running backs

Walter Fletcher, MTL – 29.3

Last week we highlighted that Fletcher was one of the keys for the Alouettes against what had been a previous stout Elks pass defence. The running back responded with one of the best games of his young career, gaining 143 yards from scrimmage with two total touchdowns.

Fletcher displayed his dual-threat ability against Edmonton by rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 61 yards and a score.

Dedrick Mills, CGY – 20.5

Mills did most of his damage as a receiver, catching seven passes for 99 yards against the Lions.

The tailback so far is answering the call as the lead man for the Red and White backfield while also providing a viable option for fantasy owners.

Receivers

Kian Schaffer-Baker, SSK – 29.9

The Roughriders have been a great source of fantasy points early on in the 2024 season on their way to a 2-0 record.

Last week it was Shawn Bane Jr. who was featured here as one of the top-two receivers. This week it’s Schaffer-Baker closing in on 30 points by catching seven passes for 102 yards and two majors.

Justin Hardy, OTT – 24.1

The REDBLACKS opened their season with a win thanks in part to the efforts of their passing game led by Hardy and quarterback Dru Brown.

The receiver caught seven passes for 111 yards and a major with 61 of those yards coming after the catch.

Flex

Alexander Hollins, BC – 23.7

Hollins has established himself as one of the best receivers in the CFL and showed everyone on Saturday exactly why.

The pass-catcher finished with eight catches for 97 yards and a major, including a 21-yard touchdown that opened the scoring for BC.

Defence

BC Lions – 9.0

The Lions defence had a tough time in Week 1 against the Argonauts, but was able to rebound in Week 2 at home against the Stamps.

The Leos forced a fumble and an interception while netting four sacks against Calgary.